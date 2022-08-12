Jamie Redknapp tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to sign new contract within months to end speculation over future

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer among targets
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan. United are looking at a number of attacking options with two weeks of the transfer window to go, and Pulisic has emerged as a player of interest. The USA captain, who was signed for £57.6m from...
SkySports
Thilo Kehrer: West Ham agree £10.1m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender
West Ham have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of €12m (£10.1m) plus add-ons. Kehrer has arrived in London for a medical and to finalise personal terms ahead of his switch to the London Stadium. West Ham are hopeful of...
SkySports
Anthony Gordon: Everton reject £40m-£45m bid from Chelsea for forward
Everton have rejected Chelsea's bid of around £40m-£45m for forward Anthony Gordon. Conversations between the two clubs have been ongoing for a few days but the London club have now made their interest official. However, it is understood Everton remain uninterested in selling the player and a new contract remains on the table for Gordon.
SkySports
Premier League
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Premier League. D Núñez (sent off 57'57th minute)
SkySports
Ref Watch: Should Cristian Romero have been red carded for Marc Cucrella hair pull?
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Tottenham equaliser for 1-1 - was an offside Richarlison interfering with play?. VERDICT: Possibly. DERMOT SAYS: The logic here is that the VAR will have been asked to decide if he is impacting on the goalkeeper. You...
SkySports
Manchester United could finish in bottom half of Premier League if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville believes Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. United have suffered their worst start to a Premier League season in 101 years under new manager Erik ten Hag. With an opening weekend defeat to Brighton...
SkySports
PL30 | Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool's first Premier League title | 2020
As we celebrate 30 years of the Premier League, take a look at some of the most iconic moments in PL history. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title.
SkySports
Dele Alli: Everton midfielder in talks with Besiktas after just seven months at Goodison Park
Everton midfielder Dele Alli is in talks with Besiktas with a view to moving to the Turkish club. The deal could be a loan or a permanent move depending on how talks progress. Meanwhile, Everton are close to completing the protracted transfer of Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain. The Merseyside...
SkySports
Destiny Udogie: Tottenham complete deal to sign Udinese left-back but loan him back to Serie A club this season
Tottenham have completed a deal with Udinese to sign their promising young left wing-back Destiny Udogie. Spurs will pay an initial £15m and there are also some performance-related bonuses on top. Udogie will stay on loan at Udinese for the season, with Spurs having Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic...
SkySports
Joachim Andersen: Crystal Palace involves police over online death threats after Darwin Nunez red card in Liverpool draw
Joachim Andersen has spoken to the police after he was bombarded by death threats and a torrent of abuse online following Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw at Liverpool. The Eagles defender was headbutted by Darwin Nunez, who was red-carded by referee Paul Tierney and now faces a three-match ban for violent conduct.
SkySports
Manchester United interested in signing Moises Caicdeo from Brighton but Adrien Rabiot deal increasingly unlikely
Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo - but a deal for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot is now increasingly unlikely. Real Madrid's Casemiro is another name that has been discussed. The club have not been able to meet Rabiot's wage demands after a broad agreement had been...
SkySports
Darwin Nunez 'moment of madness' on Liverpool home debut was red mist, says Gary Neville
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has expressed his remorse for his conduct in being sent off for headbutting an opponent on his Anfield debut. The Uruguayan was involved in an altercation with Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen during his side's 1-1 draw on Monday Night Football. It brought a premature end...
SkySports
Manchester United are weighing up a £45m move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are weighing up a £45m move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha. The long-running saga of Manchester United's summer pursuit of Frenkie de Jong may have hit its final snag, with a report in Holland claiming the club's offer to Barcelona has expired.
UEFA・
SkySports
Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward cautioned by police for allegedly slapping boy's phone from his hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park. Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
SkySports
Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: Champions League progress in the balance after Armando Obispo's late intervention
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is "confident" his side can progress to the Champions League group stage after a 2-2 home draw against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off qualifier. Van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Striker may be allowed to leave Manchester United if Erik ten Hag backs departure
Cristiano Ronaldo may be allowed to leave Manchester United this month if Erik ten Hag decides his departure would be better for the club going forward. United's position has not changed and Ronaldo is not for sale. He still has a year left on his contract and United have the option of extending it by another 12 months.
SkySports
Preston 0-0 Rotherham: North End play out another goalless draw
Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten Championship records as they drew 0-0 in a hard-fought Roses battle. North End enjoyed by far the better of the match and defensively looked solid again, having not conceded now in their first four league matches. Rotherham, meanwhile, in somehow repelling all that...
SkySports
Graeme Souness statement
Graeme Souness has issued the following statement following his comments made on Super Sunday after the Nottingham Forest vs West Ham and Chelsea vs Tottenham games:. "To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football. Football is a game for everyone to enjoy."
SkySports
Anthony Gordon: Chelsea interested in signing Everton forward amid reports of £40m bid
Chelsea are interested in signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon. One source has told Sky Sports News they have offered £40m for the winger. It is understood the club have not received a formal bid, however. Everton's position during this transfer window has been that the player is not for...
