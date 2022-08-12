Read full article on original website
Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 1 LIVE RESULT: Diaz wonder strike saves Reds after Nunez gets SENT OFF for erratic headbutt
LIVERPOOL'S winless run to the 2022/23 Premier League season continues having failed to beat Crystal Palace in what was a thrilling encounter. Wilfried Zaha stunned Anfield and fired Palace into the lead with a well-placed finish following a beautiful passage of play. And Jurgen Klopp's day went from bad to...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United deny contract termination plans for forward amid ongoing scrutiny
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is facing further scrutiny but the club have denied speculation his contract will be terminated. The 37-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal with the option of a further year. Manchester United's official response is that the Portugal international is not for...
SkySports
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Champions League qualification is the goal
Giovanni van Bronckhorst stressed the importance of Champions League football to himself and Rangers as he prepared for the first leg of the play-off against PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox on Tuesday night. Rangers last played in European football's elite club competition in 2010/11 before their financial problems saw them re-emerge...
Man Utd ‘eyeing £45m Matheus Cunha’ as Atletico Madrid back-up becomes desperate Erik ten Hag’s latest transfer target
MANCHESTER UNITED are interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha, according to reports. The striker, 23, scored six goals in 29 LaLiga games for Atletico last season. And he has attracted attention from United, who are on the lookout for a striker with Cristiano Ronaldo's future up in the...
Manchester United Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Send 'SOS' To Club Hierarchy Regarding New Signings
A group of Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have sent an "SOS" to the club's hierarchy regarding making new signings, according to a report.
Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offers his take on the Manchester City star
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his new striker Darwin Nunez will not become engaged in a goal scoring competition with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The transfers of both Nunez and Haaland sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League community early in the window. Whether it was the gravity...
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong ‘tells Barca stars he could join United’, Cristiano Ronaldo contract latest
MANCHESTER UNITED have received a boost in their hunt for a midfielder. The Red Devils are also said to be closing in on the signing of Adrien Rabiot, with the club's recruitment said to have agreed terms with his mother and agent. Stay up to date with all the latest...
SkySports
Gary Neville says Man Utd like U9s in Brentford thrashing, adding 'transfer strategy difficult to forgive'
Gary Neville has described Manchester United's performance in their shambolic 4-0 defeat at Brentford as like watching "men against U9s". Neville also described the club's delay in strengthening Erik ten Hag's squad as "difficult to forgive". The 13-time Premier League champions were humbled by the Bees as they recorded their...
SkySports
Graeme Souness statement
Graeme Souness has issued the following statement following his comments made on Super Sunday after the Nottingham Forest vs West Ham and Chelsea vs Tottenham games:. "To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football. Football is a game for everyone to enjoy."
SkySports
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Antonio Conte and Tuchel Tuchel sent off after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off as tempers flared after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser earned Tottenham the unlikeliest of points in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Conte and Tuchel had already been booked for a face-to-face altercation in the aftermath of Spurs' first...
'It's Nonsense From Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit Critical Of Liverpool Manager's Interview
A former England international has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his post-match comments after his team drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Clinical hosts make Baggies pay for missed chances
Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1. Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target. A moment of individual brilliance...
SkySports
Sunderland 2-2 QPR: Goalkeeper Seny Dieng scores last-minute equaliser for Rangers
Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng headed in a dramatic equaliser after Sunderland had looked on track to hit top spot in the Sky Bet Championship. Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms scored for the second Saturday in a row to put Sunderland on track for three points only for QPR to hit back late on and earn a point.
SkySports
Wesley Fofana: Unsettled Leicester defender feels Foxes are pricing him out of dream Chelsea transfer
Wesley Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. The 21-year-old centre-back wants to play in the Champions League to increase his chances of being picked for France at the World Cup this winter. He wants to follow...
SkySports
Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Kevin De Bruyne stars as champions cruise to victory over Cherries
Man City sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League after brushing aside Bournemouth 4-0 despite big-money new signing Erling Haaland failing to score. The Premier League champions produced a blistering first 45 minutes at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium, going in 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan (19), Kevin De Bruyne (31) and Phil Foden (37).
SkySports
Man Utd: Drained confidence, transfer shambles and squad fractures - how optimism under Erik ten Hag evaporated
In the aftermath of the defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford on the opening day of Manchester United's campaign, Erik ten Hag was astounded by how psychologically drained his players were. The manager had spent the entirety of pre-season instilling discipline and a tactical structure, while working on remedying the...
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference
Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, and you can watch what he had to say at his pre-match press conference here.
Jurgen Klopp 'Can't Understand' Barcelona's Spending
Jurgen Klopp has his say on Barcelona's spending this transfer window, after the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Franck Kessie to name a few.
SkySports
Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game
Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
