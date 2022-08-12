ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Champions League qualification is the goal

Giovanni van Bronckhorst stressed the importance of Champions League football to himself and Rangers as he prepared for the first leg of the play-off against PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox on Tuesday night. Rangers last played in European football's elite club competition in 2010/11 before their financial problems saw them re-emerge...
Graeme Souness statement

Graeme Souness has issued the following statement following his comments made on Super Sunday after the Nottingham Forest vs West Ham and Chelsea vs Tottenham games:. "To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football. Football is a game for everyone to enjoy."
Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Kevin De Bruyne stars as champions cruise to victory over Cherries

Man City sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League after brushing aside Bournemouth 4-0 despite big-money new signing Erling Haaland failing to score. The Premier League champions produced a blistering first 45 minutes at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium, going in 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan (19), Kevin De Bruyne (31) and Phil Foden (37).
Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game

Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
