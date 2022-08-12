Phoenix school in chaos with ‘3 parents arrested for fighting with cops after armed man entered and triggered lockdown’

THREE parents have been arrested with two being tased for disorderly conduct during the Ranch Elementary School lockdown in El Mirage.

The Arizona school shut all entrances after an armed man, who is now in custody, tried to enter the building, prompting parents to flood the scene and confront police.

A school in El Mirage had undergone a lockdown on Friday

Staff members of the school called the authorities on Friday morning to report a suspicious man with a handgun trying to enter the building

Three parents were arrested after attempting to enter the locked building and getting into physical fights with police

Staff members of the school called authorities on Friday at around 10.30am to report a suspicious man with a handgun trying to enter the building, the El Mirage Police Department said.

The lockdown attracted parents to the scene despite police asking them to stay away from the school until advised otherwise.

Three parents got into a physical fight with officers while trying to enter the locked elementary school, leading officials to tase two and arrest all three, cops told local reporters.

One parent was armed with a gun on school grounds and is now facing weapons charges, FOX10 reported.

Another was taken away in a stretcher after she was injured by the taser.

Aerial footage had shown people outside of the Arizona school and several police cars on the scene.

Once the police were arriving to the scene, the suspect fled and police were unable to find him after hearing conflicting witness reports of where the man was headed.

As police checked the hallways, they found a suspicious package and had a technician analyze it.

Students and staff that were close to the package were relocated as well. After the technician analyzed the package, the package was found to be safe.

The lockdown was soon lifted after police checked out the scene.

The suspect has been arrested, El Mirage Police said.

The identity of the suspect and circumstances surrounding the arrest are currently unknown.

The Dysart Unified School District had also placed other schools on lockdown during the incident, but those have also since been lifted.

Those schools included: Dysart Middle, Dysart High, Surprise Elementary, Riverview, El Mirage, and Sundown Mountain.

Students were reunited with their families around 12pm, according to media footage.

El Mirage Police Lieutenant Jimmy Chavez said the other two individuals who were arrested were also tased and the woman had to be taken to the hospital as a result, which he said was the person on the stretcher.

Police said that all the students and staff are safe following the incident and that there is no longer a threat.

No injuries were reported from the incident and no shots were fired, according to the police.

"These incidents evolved quickly within a matter of minutes, and we applaud our staff and law enforcement for their prompt response," the El Mirage police statement reads.

"We are so thankful that all students and staff are safe and that the campus remained secure."

The school is set to continue its regular schedule on Monday.