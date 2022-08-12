ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

gamecocksonline.com

Men's Soccer Picked Fourth in Sun Belt Preseason Poll

NEW ORLEANS – The South Carolina men’s soccer team was picked to finish fourth in its first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference it was announced Monday (Aug. 15). The Gamecocks were picked to finish behind Wester Virginia, Marshall, and Kentucky, all three of which...
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Former Softball Standout Making a Difference in Lives of Children

Former South Carolina softball outfielder Kaitlin (Westfall) Moore (2009-2012) is being inducted into her high school’s athletics hall of fame next month, but she’s already doing hall of fame work as an occupational therapist working with children with special needs for the Richland One School District in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Beamer Family Foundation Forms Partnership with Local Elementary Schools

Administrators at Joseph Keels Elementary School have reached out to the University of South Carolina’s Football Player Development department for mentorship and community support. Understanding and believing in the need, Head Football Coach Shane Beamer and his wife, Emily, are excited to be a resource for the cluster of four Title 1 schools. The goal is to help make an impact in academia, around the theme – YOU CAN.
COLUMBIA, SC

