Administrators at Joseph Keels Elementary School have reached out to the University of South Carolina’s Football Player Development department for mentorship and community support. Understanding and believing in the need, Head Football Coach Shane Beamer and his wife, Emily, are excited to be a resource for the cluster of four Title 1 schools. The goal is to help make an impact in academia, around the theme – YOU CAN.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO