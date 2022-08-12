Read full article on original website
more961.com
Gas prices continue to fall
Gas prices in the Harrisonburg market have fallen into the $3.60’s more than a nickel below the state average. GasBuddy reports that average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen nine-cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g today. Prices in Virginia are now 59 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 76 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
Firefighter suspected of setting fire
A now suspended member of the Woodstock Fire Department is charged with intentionally setting a major fire in the town Friday night. Just before 10 o’clock first responders were alerted to the fire at a multi-story building dating back to 1902 on West Locust Street. It took crews from numerous jurisdictions four hours to bring the blaze under control.
