Winnsboro Takes the Little Free Library to Another LevelTiffany TillemaWinnsboro, TX
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dr. Kenneth Eveland: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com
Enjoy some good clean family entertainment at the Gregg County Fair this year
It’s almost time for the 2022 Gregg County Fair, coming September 9th-17th! They’ve brought East Texans good clean family entertainment since 1949 and provides a little bit of everything, from local artisans’ wares, to petting zoos, to your traditional fair food. “It’s clean, the people are friendly,...
Super Popular Tyler Mexican Restaurant to Open Their 3rd Location This Friday
Why have one when you can have THREE? One of the most popular Mexican restaurants in Tyler, TX is gearing up for the Grand Opening of their third location this Friday (August 19th) at 7 a.m. After a long wait Ruby's #3 will open at a brand new location at...
KTRE
88 Year Old Home For Sale
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
Jordan World Circus Bringing Circus Superstars to East Texas
This is the ULTIMATE in family fun and entertainment as The Jordan World Circus is bringing their sensational circus superstars to East Texas!. Friday, September 2nd in Longview, TX at the Longview Rodeo Arena with shows at 4:30pm and 7:00 pm. Saturday, September 3rd in Tyler, TX at the Oil...
redfearnrealestate.com
2960 CR 3365, Cookville, TX 75558
Charming country home, set off the road for privacy and peace and quiet! Sit on your front porch and overlook your very own 20 acres of beautiful pasture, great for hay cutting or grazing! This property includes a spring fed pond, above ground pool, 2-12x60 buildings with concrete slabs that are currently being used for a dog breeding business. City water, all new appliances and all electric home!
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
Wait, Did Fuzzy’s Taco in Tyler, TX Close Their Doors for Good?
It's Taco Tuesday, so this afternoon I stopped by Fuzzy's Taco on Old Jacksonville in Tyler, TX for some tacos. Turns out I wasn't getting any tacos today, not at this Fuzzy's location at least. As I pulled up I noticed that the parking lot was empty. When I got...
45-50 small dogs rescued from Cherokee County ‘puppy mill’, Nicholas Pet Haven pleas for help
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven took to Facebook Tuesday requesting help placing 45-50 small dogs, remnants of what they call a “puppy mill” from Cherokee County. According to the post, 3-4 dogs each were stuffed into many stacked up rabbit cages. All dogs have food and water, but need to be vetted, […]
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure
Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
KLTV
Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Experience a Texas BBQ & music festival like you’ve never seen before
There’s nothing like Texas barbecue, and coming soon you’re going to have over 40 of the best barbecue restaurants in Texas and live music, such as county music star Gary Allan, joining together for one festival!. On Saturday, September 10th, the inaugural Troubadour Festival is coming to The...
Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
KLTV
Car fire damages Longview business
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler on fire causes lane closures near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler on fire has caused lane closures on I-20 near State Highway 19 north of Canton. TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control, according to officials while the eastbound lanes are closed, and cleanup is expected to last four hours.
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
ktbb.com
TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project
TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
Puppy found alive in garbage with feet and mouth tied, Pittsburg officials looking for person responsible
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – A small puppy was found in a garbage can Friday morning in the 400 block of Cypress Street in Pittsburg. According to animal control, her back feet were tied together, her mouth was tied shut, and she had ant bites on her belly. She has been taken to the Mount Pleasant […]
KSLA
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic. At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.
KLTV
Baby horned lizards begin hatching at Caldwell Zoo
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two horned lizards have hatched at Caldwell Zoo, keeping the species a little safer from the endangered list. In 1993, the Texas Horned Lizard became the state reptile. The Caldwell Zoo has been working to keep them off the endangered species list. Two months ago, a...
