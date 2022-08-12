Read full article on original website
Eldon 'Bud' Arms
Eldon G. “Bud” Arms, 79 of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. He was born May 29, 1943, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Louis and Emma (Kalina) Arms. He attended Campion Jesuit High School and later graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and always remained a strong supporter of all who served. He married Virginia Huser on June 14, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. Bud worked at 3M Company in Prairie du Chien for more than 35 years, and later retired from there. He was an avid angler and enjoyed many types of fishing on the Mississippi River, which included commercial fishing in his early years. Bud loved to attend and cheer on his family in their many sporting events and other activities. Some of his other favorite pastimes included gardening, tending to his Koi pond, and spending time with his precious grandchildren.
Editor closes chapter on 10 years at the Courier
Wrapping up articles about other people’s entire lives into a nice and neat bow has become a talent of mine. The words just seem to flow out of my mind, through my soul and onto the keyboard. But ask me to write about myself and the last decade or...
Erla C. Lenz
Erla C. Lenz, 96, formerly of Manitowoc, was called to eternal life to be with her Lord on Aug. 9, 2022, at her residence at Bluff Haven in Prairie du Chien. Erla was born on Oct. 8, 1925, in Newton, the daughter of Gustave and Elsa Stock. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. Erla then entered the workforce as a secretary at Wisconsin Fuel and Light, later becoming the office manager. Soon after, she met the love of her life, George Lenz. They were married on Feb. 5, 1949. They were lifetime members of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Manitowoc. In retirement, the two of them traveled to many different states and Europe. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Erla was a great cook and a big sports fan; she enjoyed watching the Badgers, Brewers and Packers.
Homeschool families share experiences
Clayton County homeschool families include, back row from left: Tate, "River" and Dean Schultz; Marianne Moore and her children, Isaak, Naomi, Temperance, Gideon and Abby; Eleanor, Daisy, Holly and Audrey Dickson, and Aiyana, Audra and Rowan Janes. (Press photo by Caroline Rosacker)
Dowling wins clerk of court primary with support from townships, villages
With few exceptions, a plurality of Southwest Wisconsin voters chose candidates that ended up getting their party’s nomination in the Aug. 9 primary election for the Nov. 8 general election. In the Crawford County Clerk of Court race, incumbent Nancy Dowling retained her position moving forward into the general...
One fatality in Friday fire
One person is dead following a residential fire late Friday evening south of Guttenberg. As of press time, the name has not been released pending positive identification. At 11:27 p.m., the Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to 38080 Great River Road for a fully involved structure fire. "Upon arrival of the first fire personnel, it was determined there was smoke and fire coming from the south end of a mobile home. We were advised that the homeowner’s vehicles were in the driveway, but no one had seen them and were unsure if they were still in the residence," according to a news release from Chief Joe Zittergruen of the Guttenberg Fire Department. "An initial fire attack was started and the fire was brought under control with heavy damage visible to the structure."
Ovarian cancer walk looks to spread awareness, raise money for cause
The Ovarian Cancer 5K Off Road Run/Walk Committee includes Ryan Young, Anna Wilson, Tammie Severson, Linda Moyna and Steve Moyna. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Earthmoving Legacy Center in Elkader. Organizers hope it will raise awareness for ovarian cancer, which took the life of Ann Moyna in 2021. (Submitted photo)
Clayton County Fair Results 2022
Clayton County Fair Results 2022
Council hears comments on food truck ordinance
At the regular monthly meeting on Aug. 8, the Guttenberg city council heard concerns about food trucks, lowered the age for golf cart operators, and heard an update from the Community Vitality Advisory Committee. Mayor Fred Schaub led council members Mandy Ludovissy, Austin Greve, Jane Parker, Steve Bahls and Michelle...
guttenbergpress.com
New mural going up behind Elkader Opera House
Opera House Players veteran Cary Kann stands in front of the new Art in the Alley mural he is painting on the back of the Elkader Opera House. The mural will showcase the history of opera house plays and memorable behind-the-scenes images. Kann started the project in 2021 and expects to finish the mural by the end of this summer.
