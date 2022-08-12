Eldon G. “Bud” Arms, 79 of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. He was born May 29, 1943, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Louis and Emma (Kalina) Arms. He attended Campion Jesuit High School and later graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and always remained a strong supporter of all who served. He married Virginia Huser on June 14, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. Bud worked at 3M Company in Prairie du Chien for more than 35 years, and later retired from there. He was an avid angler and enjoyed many types of fishing on the Mississippi River, which included commercial fishing in his early years. Bud loved to attend and cheer on his family in their many sporting events and other activities. Some of his other favorite pastimes included gardening, tending to his Koi pond, and spending time with his precious grandchildren.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO