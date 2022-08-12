ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Architectural Digest

6 Victorian Houses That Balance Aged Grandeur With Contemporary Taste

At a time when more people are turning to maximalism to enliven their living spaces, and grandmillennial style continues its rise, it’s only natural that Victorian houses would become increasingly appealing too. But considering that all Victorian homes are upwards of 100 years old, homeowners living in these spaces generally need to make modifications in order to suit today’s living standards. Nonetheless, many appreciators of the style have worked to maintain charming original elements, such as crown moldings and grand fireplaces, while implementing necessary updates. Below, we’ve chosen some of the most glorious Victorian houses to be featured by AD, each with its own take on how to honor the style in this century.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in North America

ROCKING FORWARD: Pandora is poised to make lab-grown diamonds everyone’s best friend — in North America, at least. The Danish jeweler is launching its Pandora Brilliance line in the U.S. and Canada on August 25 with diamonds grown in the U.S. from 100 percent renewable energy. “The future...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Long-hidden synagogue mural gets rehabbed, relocated

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A mural that was painted in a Vermont synagogue more than 100 years ago by a Lithuanian immigrant — and hidden behind a wall for years— has been termed a rare piece of art and has been painstakingly moved and restored. The large colorful triptych painted by sign painter Ben Zion Black in 1910 shows the Ten Commandments with a lion on both sides, the sun beaming down, and columns and rich curtains at the borders. Now known as the “Lost Mural,” it’s a rare representation of a kind of art that graced wooden synagogues in Europe that were largely destroyed during the Holocaust, experts say. “When I learned about the mural and what it is and the story behind the artist, I was completely amazed, and there is nothing like this elsewhere in this country,” said Josh Perelman, chief curator and director of exhibitions and interpretation at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Variety

’13: The Musical’ Review: A Teen Musical Too Wholesome for Words, But the Songs Pop

A piece of pop culture can mark a paradigm shift, even when it has no idea it’s doing so. (The lack of calculation is part of why the paradigm shifts.) That’s what happened in the summer of 1978, when the movie version of “Grease” came out. It ruled the way that “Saturday Night Fever” had just six months before, with the electric presence of John Travolta fueling both films. But “Saturday Night Fever” was a fiery and galvanic movie in a way that no one could miss. It was like disco Scorsese, with an unruly street vibe, some of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
PC Gamer

How '90s interior design software laid the foundation for today's life sims

In 1994, my mom, a working interior designer, decided to jump on the home computing bandwagon and get 3D Home Architect (opens in new tab). The Broderbund program was part of an awkward, curious wave of computer-aided design (CAD) software adapted for the burgeoning home market (opens in new tab)—the average joe looking to redecorate and remodel in an exciting new digital world. I was already familiar with floor plans and architectural drawings from watching my mom at her drafting table. My mother made a valiant attempt to get used to the program, but as a diehard traditionalist, she eventually returned to working with her trusty pencil and paper. Suddenly 3D Home Architect, which my parents didn't consider a videogame (and therefore not something to worry about), was all mine.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Art Collecting#Art Gallery#Art World#Bogo#Pentimenti Gallery
WWD

Aesop’s New Regent Street Store Is All About Georgian and Regency Architecture

LONDON — Australian skin care and fragrance brand Aesop is expanding and unveiling a new store on Regent Street in central London. This is the brand’s fifth store in the British capital. It has other locations in Covent Garden, Seven Dials, Soho and Shoreditch.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022John Alexander Skelton Men's Spring 2023 Aesop has moved into the space previously occupied by clothing and outerwear brand Matchless London, which opened a London flagship in May 2021. The new outpost draws inspiration from the style of Georgian and Regency-era architect John Nash,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy