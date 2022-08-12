ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Food Drink#Arts District#Time Out
Time Out Global

My House Music Festival

Chicago is the city that built house music and this Pilsen festival carries on our city's tradition of talented DJs, great beats and dancing crowds. Organized by realtors Re/Max Loyalty, this two-day fest raises money for local charities and includes access to music, live art, food and beverages. Expect to find plenty of local producers and DJs on the lineup, including DJ Sneak, Ralphi Rosario, Farley "Jackmaster" Funk and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Global

The Motley Bauhaus

The Motley Bauhaus is a proudly independent and inclusive multi-disciplinary arts venue in the heart of Carlton. At the Motley, they like to focus on the weird and the wonderful – hosting everything from serious theatre, to fun social painting nights, comedy, cabaret, immersive art and everything in between.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Wine lovers need to visit Bistro du Midi in Boston this month

Bistro du Midi is offering a special rose menu each month through September and August is all about some special wines from Italy. Alongside the wines, the team has also created a few dishes to pair as well. This month the Tour de Rosé menu is bringing an Italian countryside summer to Boston. Bistro du Midi is a spot that locals have loved for a long time and the monthly rose specials are a great excuse to pop back in, but while you’re at it, check out our list of all the best restaurants to visit in Boston right now.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy