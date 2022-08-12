Bistro du Midi is offering a special rose menu each month through September and August is all about some special wines from Italy. Alongside the wines, the team has also created a few dishes to pair as well. This month the Tour de Rosé menu is bringing an Italian countryside summer to Boston. Bistro du Midi is a spot that locals have loved for a long time and the monthly rose specials are a great excuse to pop back in, but while you’re at it, check out our list of all the best restaurants to visit in Boston right now.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO