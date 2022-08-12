Read full article on original website
Related
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Eater
Popular Stoner Food Pop-Up Tio Baby’s Is Now a Permanent Bar in Fremont
Former Westward chef Will Gordon’s pop-up Tio Baby’s grew a loyal following during his seven months cooking at Capitol Hill bar Rose Temple. Last summer, it was easily one of the best spots to grab a snack after a night of drinking or smoking weed in the neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
My House Music Festival
Chicago is the city that built house music and this Pilsen festival carries on our city's tradition of talented DJs, great beats and dancing crowds. Organized by realtors Re/Max Loyalty, this two-day fest raises money for local charities and includes access to music, live art, food and beverages. Expect to find plenty of local producers and DJs on the lineup, including DJ Sneak, Ralphi Rosario, Farley "Jackmaster" Funk and more.
Time Out Global
The Motley Bauhaus
The Motley Bauhaus is a proudly independent and inclusive multi-disciplinary arts venue in the heart of Carlton. At the Motley, they like to focus on the weird and the wonderful – hosting everything from serious theatre, to fun social painting nights, comedy, cabaret, immersive art and everything in between.
Time Out Global
Wine lovers need to visit Bistro du Midi in Boston this month
Bistro du Midi is offering a special rose menu each month through September and August is all about some special wines from Italy. Alongside the wines, the team has also created a few dishes to pair as well. This month the Tour de Rosé menu is bringing an Italian countryside summer to Boston. Bistro du Midi is a spot that locals have loved for a long time and the monthly rose specials are a great excuse to pop back in, but while you’re at it, check out our list of all the best restaurants to visit in Boston right now.
Comments / 0