ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 8

Dorothy Chapman
3d ago

he is not responsible for What happens outside their store none of which happens inside its not them its the ppl because their Fournier race that ppl feel the need to run over them I see and hear them get on customers alot bout leaving the property only if they see or hear such things wrong doing

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Memorial sign honoring fallen LMPD officer to be placed on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen police officer was honored Monday with a special dedication in Louisville. Family, officers and city and state representatives gathered to remember Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on...
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'Gold Bar' on Story Avenue in Butchertown closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Butchertown bar is closing after opening two years ago. Gold Bar is closing after its final night on Aug. 27, according to a Facebook post. "We opened our doors to you in 2020, at a time when so much was uncertain, and yet, you showed up consistently, time and time again," Gold Bar posted. "You created a culture and a community here, and in doing so, you gave this space meaning. And we’ve lived for every second of it."
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Woman indicted on multiple charges, including murder in Eastern Parkway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year. Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges...
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Portland#Louisville Metro Police#First Division
wdrb.com

Gun found in student's backpack at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The principal of Pleasure Ridge Park High School said that staff found a gun in a student's backpack on Monday. In a letter to parents, Principal Sheri Duff said a student was acting suspiciously. According to Duff, the staff investigated and found a gun in a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews finishing setup for Kentucky State Fair before gates open Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the 2022 Kentucky State Fair just days away, crews are busy working on the finishing touches for the 11-day event. The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the annual summer celebration that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment. It's the first time since 2019 that the fair will be hosted without any COVID-19 restrictions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTVQ

Louisville seeks to help residents buy vacant properties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Kentucky city is considering new rules that would help local residents purchase abandoned properties in their neighborhoods, especially if they plan to turn them into owner-occupied homes. The Courier Journal reports Louisville’s Landbank Authority currently owns more than 600 vacant parcels, most of which are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in crash on Rose Island Road in Prospect

OLDHAM, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Rose Island Road in Oldham County on Friday evening. Oldham County Police said officers responded to a injury accident near Rose Island Road and Oldham Acres Road around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS, and the Oldham County Coroner also responded to the accident.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Former Louisville police officer attends federal court for charges related to Taylor raid

Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Kelly Goodlett appeared virtually in federal court Friday for charges related to Breonna Taylor’s killing. Goodlett faces one count of conspiracy for allegedly working alongside a former LMPD detective to falsify the warrant application for Taylor’s home and fabricating reports to cover it up after the deadly raid. The maximum penalties she could face are five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and a $100 special assessment — a fine that’s imposed on people convicted of federal crimes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville Police investigate fatal collision on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash early Sunday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 4 a.m., officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a vehicle collision on I-264 east near Breckenridge Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say when...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy