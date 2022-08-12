Read full article on original website
Dorothy Chapman
3d ago
he is not responsible for What happens outside their store none of which happens inside its not them its the ppl because their Fournier race that ppl feel the need to run over them I see and hear them get on customers alot bout leaving the property only if they see or hear such things wrong doing
wdrb.com
Memorial sign honoring fallen LMPD officer to be placed on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen police officer was honored Monday with a special dedication in Louisville. Family, officers and city and state representatives gathered to remember Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
Wave 3
Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
'Gold Bar' on Story Avenue in Butchertown closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Butchertown bar is closing after opening two years ago. Gold Bar is closing after its final night on Aug. 27, according to a Facebook post. "We opened our doors to you in 2020, at a time when so much was uncertain, and yet, you showed up consistently, time and time again," Gold Bar posted. "You created a culture and a community here, and in doing so, you gave this space meaning. And we’ve lived for every second of it."
WLKY.com
Attorney claims woman charged in deadly Watterson Expressway crash wasn't driving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The defense attorney for a woman who is charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway argued that she was not driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck. Maria Gibson, 42, was arraigned in court Monday on several charges,...
wdrb.com
Woman indicted on multiple charges, including murder in Eastern Parkway crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year. Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges...
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating multiple mail carrier armed robberies from last 2 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating two different incidents where a mail carrier was robbed in the middle of the day. The first robbery happened at the end of July and LMPD says that a USPS worker was robbed at knifepoint on Main Street. The suspect also stole a master key.
wdrb.com
Gun found in student's backpack at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The principal of Pleasure Ridge Park High School said that staff found a gun in a student's backpack on Monday. In a letter to parents, Principal Sheri Duff said a student was acting suspiciously. According to Duff, the staff investigated and found a gun in a...
wdrb.com
Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
wdrb.com
Crews finishing setup for Kentucky State Fair before gates open Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the 2022 Kentucky State Fair just days away, crews are busy working on the finishing touches for the 11-day event. The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the annual summer celebration that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment. It's the first time since 2019 that the fair will be hosted without any COVID-19 restrictions.
WTVQ
Louisville seeks to help residents buy vacant properties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Kentucky city is considering new rules that would help local residents purchase abandoned properties in their neighborhoods, especially if they plan to turn them into owner-occupied homes. The Courier Journal reports Louisville’s Landbank Authority currently owns more than 600 vacant parcels, most of which are...
wdrb.com
Man killed in crash on Rose Island Road in Prospect
OLDHAM, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Rose Island Road in Oldham County on Friday evening. Oldham County Police said officers responded to a injury accident near Rose Island Road and Oldham Acres Road around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS, and the Oldham County Coroner also responded to the accident.
Wave 3
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
wkyufm.org
Former Louisville police officer attends federal court for charges related to Taylor raid
Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Kelly Goodlett appeared virtually in federal court Friday for charges related to Breonna Taylor’s killing. Goodlett faces one count of conspiracy for allegedly working alongside a former LMPD detective to falsify the warrant application for Taylor’s home and fabricating reports to cover it up after the deadly raid. The maximum penalties she could face are five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and a $100 special assessment — a fine that’s imposed on people convicted of federal crimes.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Attorney: Louisville Police Officer Charged In Breonna Taylor Warrant To Plead Guilty
Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Kelly Goodlett plans on pleading guilty to a federal charge that she conspired to falsify a warrant for Breonna Taylor’s home, her attorney said during a virtual court hearing on Friday, Aug. 12. Asked by a prosecutor whether they were correct in believing...
wdrb.com
KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
Louisville Police investigate fatal collision on I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash early Sunday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 4 a.m., officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a vehicle collision on I-264 east near Breckenridge Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say when...
Here's what Louisville Police now know about the suspicious device found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have determined what the suspicious package found in downtown Louisville was. The device was found on Friday behind a bus stop on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market Streets. It was comprised of pipes with various protruding wires. LMPD, the FBI and ATF...
