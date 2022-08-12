ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

For St. Louis area flooding, solutions could come in a variety of ways

While the Missouri legislature this past session allocated around $411 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act toward water infrastructure grants, none of that will be going to the St. Louis area to address recent flash flooding. Sara Pringer of the Department of Natural Resources, which is responsible for...
Federal officials open new center for flood response in Hazelwood

LaWanda Felder and more than a dozen other people were waiting in line Monday afternoon to try to get help from federal agencies. Felder’s basement in Jennings filled with floodwater last month during record-breaking rainfall. She said clothes and supplies for her newborn daughter, Aza, were destroyed, leaving her to deal with both the formula shortage and a damaged home. Now she is staying with her mother.
