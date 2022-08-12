Read full article on original website
Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now
It’s not easy living in the shadow of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport, and this is the exact situation Jordan Love has found himself in as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent for the Green Bay Packers. Love didn’t exactly do himself any favors with a rather disappointing performance in the […] The post Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers had a tough end to the 2021-22 campaign, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Green Bay went on to have an eventful offseason and is looking to remain a contender for a Super Bowl title. It was a second straight season where they held the number one […] The post 2 Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut
Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change
Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
Green Bay Packers get three key players back from injury
The Green Bay Packers have three key players back at practice. The team announced this week that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan, and wide receiver Christian Watson had all been activated from the physically unable to perform list. It goes without saying that this is huge news...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
Why fans should expect less from Packers this season
Based on moves made this offseason, fans of the Green Bay Packers may be concerned. Friday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers probably didn’t quiet those concerns. For the past two seasons, the Packers have dominated the regular season. In consecutive years the team finished with the...
Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers
The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
49ers dealt Elijah Mitchell injury for preseason action, but there’s a catch
The San Francisco 49ers will be without their first-string running back in preseason action as Elijah Mitchell has suffered a hamstring injury. But, fans don’t need to worry quite yet. Per Adam Schefter, he’s expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on September 11th.
Fantasy football: Where to draft Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs hit the NFL as a near-instant sensation as a 5th-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and he topped 1,000 yards in his final 2 years in Minnesota. However, when he was traded before the 2020 season to the Buffalo Bills for their 1st-round pick...
49ers Post Game: Trey Lance
New Niners starting quarterback Trey Lance spoke to reporters following his team's preseason defeat of the Green Bay Packers. (8-12-22)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings LIVE Game Thread
The Las Vegas Raiders player their second pre-season game today as they host the Minnesota Vikings here at Allegiant Stadium.
Rookie LB Jack Sanborn's big performance provides depth
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Preseason always provides a chance for veterans and rookies alike who sit low on a team's depth chart to prove why they belong in the NFL, and Saturday's Chicago Bears game against the Kansas City Chiefs proved no different for undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Trey Lance has 49ers fans going bonkers over epic preseason debut
Trey Lance is ready to take over for the San Francisco 49ers. If there were any doubts about that, the young QB erased all of them on Friday against the Green Bay Packers. During the first quarter of the preseason contest, Lance didn’t waste any time showing everyone that he is up to the challenge of leading the 49ers. He found Danny Gray running through the edge of the left field, and he didn’t hesitate throwing the ball.
Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers
An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
