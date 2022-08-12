Trey Lance is ready to take over for the San Francisco 49ers. If there were any doubts about that, the young QB erased all of them on Friday against the Green Bay Packers. During the first quarter of the preseason contest, Lance didn’t waste any time showing everyone that he is up to the challenge of leading the 49ers. He found Danny Gray running through the edge of the left field, and he didn’t hesitate throwing the ball.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO