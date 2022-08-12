Read full article on original website
Related
The Truth About The Thousands Of Satellites Elon Musk Is Launching Into Orbit
Here's the truth about how Elon Musk has launched thousands of satellites into orbit around Earth, and plans to launch thousands more, soon.
‘Like an alien obelisk’: space debris found in Snowy Mountains paddock believed to be from SpaceX mission
Astrophysicist Brad Tucker says he often gets calls from people who think they’ve found space junk but the scorched metal found by two farmers is ‘very real’
Australian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural area
How do you identify a piece of space debris that’s partially burned up on re-entry before falling down to Earth like a comet? It turns out that, in the case of a piece of SpaceX’s Crew-1 capsule that recently came crashing down onto a sheep field in Australia, it wasn’t too hard at all.
Digital Trends
How to watch SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon depart ISS this week
A SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft will undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, August 18, and NASA will livestream the entire process. The Dragon will carry back to Earth more than 4,000 pounds of supplies and scientific experiments that ISS astronauts worked on in microgravity conditions. At the end of its journey, the spacecraft will land in the ocean close to Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
‘Alien-Like’ Debris Found Scattered on Farm, Authorities Say It’s From Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket
All the way in New South Wales, Australia – a piece of an Elon Musk SpaceX rocket made its way to a farmer’s sheep pasture. It seemed like something out of the beginning of an alien movie, but it wasn’t science fiction. The little charred bits of the rocket came crashing down as locals looked for answers. You never know what might be outdoors, even falling space debris can show up at any moment.
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance launched a missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday morning. ULA sent the Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Flight 6 into orbit on its Atlas V rocket just after 6:30 a.m. EDT. SBIRS GEO-6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northrop Grumman chooses Firefly for its Antares rocket to replace the Russian engines
The firms will develop a fully domestic version of the Antares rocket. No details have been given on the financing of the deal. No details have been given about what the new rocket will look like. It’s been a busy time for U.S. space company Northrop Grumman. In December of...
Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System
Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
A massive solar storm may take satellites out of their orbit, including Starlink
As the Sun approaches the peak of its solar cycle, solar storms and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are heading our way on a regular basis, pushing us into radio blackouts from time to time. While these are relatively small geomagnetic storms, a large one is long overdue and could do much more than a radio blackout. It can push satellites and space debris out of their known orbits, and it could be weeks before we spot them again, Space.com reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASA's Artemis 1 moon megarocket faces final test before rolling out for launch
NASA engineers are testing the Space Launch System moon rocket's flight termination system ahead of rollout. Engineers are testing a system designed to destroy NASA's massive Space Launch System moon rocket in case of problems with its impending launch. Last week, NASA worked to certify the critical flight termination system...
‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid is heading closer to Earth
A “potentially hazardous” asteroid will be shooting near the Earth tomorrow.The space rock, called 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter of between 13 and 28 meters – approximately the same of an adult blue whale.Travelling towards the Earth at 20,512 miles per hour, it will come approximately eight times the distance between our planet and the Moon , 4.3 million kilometers into space.Nasa defines any object that comes within 193 million km of Earth as a "near-Earth object", while anything that comes within 7.5 million kilometres is categorized as "potentially hazardous."An unexpected impact from another asteroid could easily send the...
International Space Station: Live updates
Find out what's going on at the International Space Station.
Former NASA Deputy Administrator Talks SpaceX Partnership
As U.S. space tourism companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin have continued to capitalize on the public interest, the conversation around space travel and exploration has never been more relevant. But before there were Musk and Bezos, there was NASA. Today on Closing Bell, Lori Garver, former deputy administrator at NASA, joins Kristen Scholer to discuss her time at the agency — and what it took for NASA to embrace the privatization of space travel. “As deputy, I was to be able to offload the operational aspects of space to the private sector who could innovate lower costs and allow NASA to really fulfill its objectives as an agency on behalf of the public,” said Garver, who played a critical role in the ongoing partnership between SpaceX and NASA.
scitechdaily.com
Landsat Legacy: Ambitious NASA-USGS Program Observing Earth From Space Turns 50
On a warm July day in 1972, NASA launched the Earth Resources Technology Satellite, a new Earth-imaging satellite. “ERTS” was the first satellite of what later became NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat Program, an ambitious effort with a goal of documenting the entirety of Earth from space. The first Landsat was so successful it sparked a series of satellites that have created the longest contiguous record of Earth’s surface from a space-eye view. In fact, it continues growing to this day, 50 years later.
Emit dust-tracking instrument on space station snaps its 1st first views of Earth
A new device attached to the International Space Station provided first measurements of mineral dust on Earth, aiming to understand its effects on climate change.
CNET
NASA Yeast Mission Will Send Living Organisms to Deep Space
NASA isn't making bread in deep space (yet), but yeast could play an important role in preparing humans to explore deeper into the solar system. The upcoming launch of NASA's uncrewed Artemis I mission will do more than send the Orion capsule around the moon. It will also involve sending a collection of secondary missions off into space. One of those is BioSentinel, which will carry yeast into deep space so scientists can learn more about how radiation could affect humans on lengthy missions.
Universe Today
Starlink Satellites Are Still Bright
The new generation of Starlink satellites remain above the accepted brightness threshold. It’s one of the stranger sights of the modern Space Age. Recently, we found ourselves under the relatively dark skies of southern Spain. Sure enough, within a few minutes, we caught sight of a chain of flashing ‘stars’ winking in and out of view in quick succession.
Comments / 0