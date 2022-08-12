As U.S. space tourism companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin have continued to capitalize on the public interest, the conversation around space travel and exploration has never been more relevant. But before there were Musk and Bezos, there was NASA. Today on Closing Bell, Lori Garver, former deputy administrator at NASA, joins Kristen Scholer to discuss her time at the agency — and what it took for NASA to embrace the privatization of space travel. “As deputy, I was to be able to offload the operational aspects of space to the private sector who could innovate lower costs and allow NASA to really fulfill its objectives as an agency on behalf of the public,” said Garver, who played a critical role in the ongoing partnership between SpaceX and NASA.

