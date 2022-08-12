Beatles fans were doing double-takes in Walpole last Tuesday evening as local quartet 4EverFab, comprised of Bob Hinsman on drums and vocals, Phil Donovan on guitar and vocals, Kevin Dooley on bass and vocals, and Fran Hart on keyboards, guitar, and vocals, visited the town common at 6 p.m. for an outdoor concert. British Invasion enthusiasts dressed in Beatles tees and got ready to relax whilst listening to their favorite songs. Families brought chairs on the lawn and sipped cool beverages to beat the heatwave.

WALPOLE, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO