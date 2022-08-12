ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, MA

4EverFab serenades Walpole on common

Beatles fans were doing double-takes in Walpole last Tuesday evening as local quartet 4EverFab, comprised of Bob Hinsman on drums and vocals, Phil Donovan on guitar and vocals, Kevin Dooley on bass and vocals, and Fran Hart on keyboards, guitar, and vocals, visited the town common at 6 p.m. for an outdoor concert. British Invasion enthusiasts dressed in Beatles tees and got ready to relax whilst listening to their favorite songs. Families brought chairs on the lawn and sipped cool beverages to beat the heatwave.
WALPOLE, MA
Dover enjoys concert on common

Dover music-lovers celebrated the new month of August by attending Dover’s Concert on the Common Tuesday evening, August 2, as the powerful musicians known as Group Therapy joined the common for an evening of feel-good music. Group Therapy’s smooth instrumental blend, propulsive drum lines and a relaxed folksy tone...
DOVER, MA
Seniors arrange flowers at COA

The Walpole Council on Aging has a multitude of fun events for seniors to partake in before the summer is over. Recently among them: local seniors joined Pat Connell from The Flower Lab to create their own unique masterpieces. This fun and easygoing event was open to individuals of all...
WALPOLE, MA
Greene gives gift from spirit at COA

Needhamites lined up at the Council on Aging to seek healing on Thursday evening, August 11, as psychic medium Dr. Cathy Ripley Greene made an appearance to share gifts from spirit with the audience. Assistant Director of Transportation and Programming of the Needham Council on Aging Aicha Kelley mentioned that...
NEEDHAM, MA
Hinkley honored by Medfield Housing Authority

The Medfield Housing Authority, located at 30 Pound Street, opened its doors for a special celebration last Tuesday evening, August 9: it dedicated its community room in honor of Paul Hinkley. Hinkley was once the only facilities employee at Tilden village; he’s spent over three decades caring for the property -- and more importantly, the people of Medfield.
MEDFIELD, MA

