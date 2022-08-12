Read full article on original website
Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup
Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
Four Michigan transit systems to receive $23.4 million for low-emission buses
Washington — Four Michigan transit systems will receive $23.4 million for low- and zero-emission buses under new federal grants announced Tuesday. Michigan's allocation is part of $1.66 billion in federal funding for projects across the country through the Department of Transportation. "These grants are going to be used in...
Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks
Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case
A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
Cowen: Tudor Dixon needs to do her homework on school funding formula
Over the next two weeks, almost 1.5 million Michigan kids will head back to a public classroom to begin the new school year. Of these, one in four will be learning outside their home district: either a school in another district nearby or at a public school academy (also known as a charter school) operated outside of typical district management.
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
What to know about GLWA water main break: What communities are impacted, how long until fix
A water main break Saturday near the regional water authority’s water treatment facility in St. Clair County prompted it to place nearly two dozen communities under boil water advisories. The water main distributes finished drinking water from the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities...
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties after water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The 120-inch water transmission break initially caused a boil water advisory for nearly two dozen...
North Dakota’s Becker to seek Hoeven’s Senate seat after all
Bismarck, N.D. – State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic...
Bankole Thompson: Voters deserve a town hall with Dixon and Whitmer before election
With the primary election over, the gubernatorial campaign is in full swing. This is the first time Michigan has two women leading the ticket for the major parties. That in itself is a political milestone despite the candidates' differing views on issues facing the state. The newly minted Republican nominee,...
Ex-NBA player Willie Burton among contenders to be Tudor Dixon's running mate
Lansing — Former National Basketball Association player Willie Burton of Bloomfield Hills is among a small group of contenders being considered by Republican Tudor Dixon to be her running mate as she campaigns for Michigan governor. A source with knowledge of Dixon's process who was not authorized to speak...
Professors in Florida are feeling the chill from DeSantis’ education legislation
Miami — Florida university professors are facing unprecedented challenges as a spate of new laws could soon crack down on research, discourse on race and gender identity and create an environment in which employees feel their political beliefs are being scrutinized at the risk of losing tenure. The measures...
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
Biometric scanning kiosks added to Oxford High entrances, district says
Biometric scanner kiosks are being installed at three entrances at Oxford High School this week as part of the school district's beefed-up response to school security in the wake of the Nov. 30 school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people. Oxford Community Schools officials held a...
