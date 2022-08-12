ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup

Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Detroit News

Four Michigan transit systems to receive $23.4 million for low-emission buses

Washington — Four Michigan transit systems will receive $23.4 million for low- and zero-emission buses under new federal grants announced Tuesday. Michigan's allocation is part of $1.66 billion in federal funding for projects across the country through the Department of Transportation. "These grants are going to be used in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks

Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case

A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Cowen: Tudor Dixon needs to do her homework on school funding formula

Over the next two weeks, almost 1.5 million Michigan kids will head back to a public classroom to begin the new school year. Of these, one in four will be learning outside their home district: either a school in another district nearby or at a public school academy (also known as a charter school) operated outside of typical district management.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

North Dakota’s Becker to seek Hoeven’s Senate seat after all

Bismarck, N.D. – State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic...
POLITICS
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Biometric scanning kiosks added to Oxford High entrances, district says

Biometric scanner kiosks are being installed at three entrances at Oxford High School this week as part of the school district's beefed-up response to school security in the wake of the Nov. 30 school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people. Oxford Community Schools officials held a...
EDUCATION

