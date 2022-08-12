Three Roll Estate is creating new brands and launching new products in hopes of teaching palates nationwide what high-quality rum is all about. Oxbow Rum Distillery will be the new name of the parent company, which will be reflected on the signage at the downtown Baton Rouge facility. The company plans to maintain the Three Roll Estate brand at a lower alcohol level and price point to sell in Louisiana exclusively.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO