Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Three Roll Estate rebranding as Oxbow Rum Distillery
Three Roll Estate is creating new brands and launching new products in hopes of teaching palates nationwide what high-quality rum is all about. Oxbow Rum Distillery will be the new name of the parent company, which will be reflected on the signage at the downtown Baton Rouge facility. The company plans to maintain the Three Roll Estate brand at a lower alcohol level and price point to sell in Louisiana exclusively.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Dream Team Heating and Air acquired by Florida HVAC company
Fort Lauderdale-based HVAC service company Air Pros USA announced it has acquired Denham Springs-based Dream Team Heating and Air. Dream Team is a family-owned business that has operated in the Capital Region for nearly 20 years. The company could not be reached for comment prior to this afternoon’s deadline.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Former LSU defensive coordinator’s University Club home sells for $1M
Former LSU football defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones has sold his University Club home for $1.075 million, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Jones’ former home is a two-story, 4,221-square-foot waterfront property with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an outdoor kitchen and...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Capital Region places 13 companies on Inc. 5000 fastest growing list
Thirteen companies from the Greater Baton Rouge area have made this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Of the 5,000 companies listed, the Capital Region’s 13 representatives had a median growth of 146% and a combined revenue of $366 million. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge Business Report
Nearly $1M cleanup effort includes Burden Museum and Gardens pit
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU officials today announced federal and state funding for the first phase of the cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that has been collecting trash from stormwater for decades. The pit was featured...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Sugarfield Spirits expands with winery and cidery in Gonzales
Sugarfield Spirits has mastered the art of distilling rum, vodka, whisky and coffee- and fruit-flavored liqueurs. The Gonzales-based distillery will soon add wine and cider to its portfolio with Sugarfield Cider Company and Sugar Field Wine Company. Located in a new cidery and winery, across the street from the original...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Company buys 10 more Cottages at O’Neal units for $2.4M
Delaware-registered company CF KL Assets 2019-2 LLC has purchased 10 more units in the Cottages at O’Neal development for nearly $2.4 million, according to documents recorded with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office show C T...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Zea Rotisserie & Bar moving to new Towne Center location
Zea Rotisserie & Bar today announced it is moving its Baton Rouge location at Towne Center to a more visible space inside the development. The move into the former location of Bonefish Grill will facilitate an “upgraded buildout,” the company says in a news release. The relocation is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baton Rouge Business Report
Planning Commission approves 324-unit apartment complex on Bluebonnet
The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission has approved Dantin Bruce Development’s planned 324-unit apartment complex at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Celtic Drive. Waters at Bluebonnet would include 10 buildings, including community and accessory buildings, and the land is not in a special flood hazard zone, according to documents submitted to the commission and planning staff. Metro Council approval is not needed to move forward.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Planning Commission to consider expanded uses for Pecue/I-10 development
The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission at today’s meeting will consider adding new potential uses for a planned commercial development east of Pecue Lane and north of Interstate 10. The planned unit development on 45.5 acres allows for as much as 1.2 million square feet of building...
Comments / 0