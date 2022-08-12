Read full article on original website
News-Record
Corinne Lexvold 1929-2022
Funeral services for Corinne Lexvold will be held Wednesday August 17th at 2:00 PM at Lands Lutheran Church near Zumbrota. The Rev. David Krinke will officiate. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church, and burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. Mrs. Lexvold, 93, of Zumbrota, died Saturday August 13, 2022 at the Zumbrota Care Center where she had resided for a short time.
Brian Hale inducted into Thrivent Hall of Fame
Several announcements are coming out of the Thrivent Financial office in downtown Pine Island. Brian Hale, left, will be recognized for his work with the company when he is inducted into the Thrivent Hall of Fame on August 27 in Hollywood, California. His wife Gayle Hale officially retired after 20 years on August 10, and the newest member of the team is Jeff Lohmeyer of Pine Island.
Wanamingo's proposed budget levy will increase for 2023
WANAMINGO – On August 8, the Wanamingo City Council reviewed the proposed budget for 2023. According to city administrator Michael Boulton, the overall levy is expected to increase around 10% next year from $900,000 to $990,000. The levy takes into consideration that the DET Properties, known as Marcstone, expansion increased its taxable value by nearly $500,000 last year. In addition, over the last six years there have been twelve new taxable homes built in Wanamingo that will help with an increase in the taxable market value.
String of burglaries hits Pine Island
PINE ISLAND – Between Friday and Sunday, August 5-7, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to around fifteen calls for burglaries in Pine Island. The majority of the calls were from people finding that someone had gone through their vehicles during the night, taking personal property from the unlocked cars.
