WANAMINGO – On August 8, the Wanamingo City Council reviewed the proposed budget for 2023. According to city administrator Michael Boulton, the overall levy is expected to increase around 10% next year from $900,000 to $990,000. The levy takes into consideration that the DET Properties, known as Marcstone, expansion increased its taxable value by nearly $500,000 last year. In addition, over the last six years there have been twelve new taxable homes built in Wanamingo that will help with an increase in the taxable market value.

WANAMINGO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO