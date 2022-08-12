Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
Leon Bridges was smooth, silky, and soulful at The Mann Center
The Atlanta singer-songwriter’s stylish show touched down at the Skyline Stage in Fairmount Park this Saturday. After several weeks of the sweltering heat that bore down on Philly this month, the cool, near humid-less winds that blew through The Skyline Stage at The Mann for the Leon Bridges show were, like his music, a welcome hug of delight.
xpn.org
Fleet Foxes bring lofty folk to The Mann’s outdoor stage
Fleet Foxes came to The Mann on Friday to play for their largest Philadelphia crowd to date. Modern folk pioneers Fleet Foxes came to The Mann on Friday night for a performance under the TD Pavillion. On tour for their 2020 album Shore, songwriter Robin Pecknold and a vast symphony filled the wide outdoor stage. Philly was the next-to-last stop on their North American tour that saw Fleet Foxes, now in the second decade of their celebrated run, reaching career highs.
xpn.org
Petal, Ther, Queen Rat, The Tisburys and more will play Open Sound Lansdowne 2022
The free concert series returns to Lansdowne Landing every Thursday in September. One of our favorite reasons to cross county lines in the late summer is Open Sound Lansdowne, a free concert series that’s just a short jaunt west up Baltimore Avenue, bringing some of Philly’s finest DIY and indie scene players to DelCo.
xpn.org
16 concerts to see this week, including Sharon Van Etten, Brandi Carlile, Philly Folk Fest and more
Heavy hitters and up-and-comers alike pack out our concert picks, where you have live music options for every day of the week. It’s hard to believe, but concerts have been “back-back” for just over a year (if we use Japanese Breakfast’s legendary five-night stand at Union Transfer as as a benchmark)…and this week is one of the most jam-packed with big names we’ve seen, culminating in our beloved Brandi Carlile headlining The Mann Center on Saturday, and so much between now and then. Here are 16 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and more information, head to the WXPN Concert Calendar!
IN THIS ARTICLE
xpn.org
Classic Material: Black Thought and Danger Mouse join forces on ‘Cheat Codes’
The Roots lead MC Black Thought only seems to be improving with age, like the finest of wines, as we hear on his latest solo outing. Tariq Trotter, professionally known as Black Thought, will turn 51 in October. Operating in a genre of music, rap has long been thought of as music for youth culture. But as a generation that grew up in hip hop culture is entering their 30s, 40s, and 50s, we are watching as some of the artists growing with them are evolving not only themselves but the limitations of ageism in the culture. Black Thought and his new album Cheat Codes with producer Danger Mouse is tearing down the idea of an older emcee not working.
Comments / 0