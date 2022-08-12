Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s Prairie Wildfire Releases New Single
Their songs have climbed to the top of the Blue Grass charts and their latest single has been released to radio stations. From their own Facebook page, Wyoming's Prairie Wildfire Band posted the following message:. By popular demand (well, okay, at least ONE request:)) we have added a clip of...
Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County
Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
[WATCH] Laramie’s Flash Flood Over the Weekend
In case you missed it because you were either asleep the rest of the weekend, or simply just out of town, Laramie was hit with a flash flood on Saturday. Due to constant rainfall, much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday, but Laramie faced a flash flood warning around 4 p.m. MST.
kiowacountypress.net
Wyoming county seeing record revenue from lodging tax
(The Center Square) - Laramie County has had record revenue from its lodging tax for four or five months in a row, according to the local tourism bureau. The end of pandemic travel restrictions for most of the world brought more tourism back to Wyoming, and higher room rates meant increased revenue from taxes paid by tourists that are then used to market the region, Jim Walter, vice president/director of sales and marketing for Visit Cheyenne told The Center Square.
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado have shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon due to concerns about possible flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was closing the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area.
capcity.news
Scattered showers, thunderstorms in Monday’s forecast for Cheyenne; temps slightly cooler than weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Be prepared to potentially break out the umbrellas Monday in Cheyenne. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is forecasting a fluctuating chance of showers and thunderstorms to start off the workweek in Wyoming’s capital city, with precipitation probabilities being listed as high as 60% for parts of Monday afternoon.
cowboystatedaily.com
Poop-Smearing Homeless Man Arrested For Setting Man On Fire In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A homeless man, who had a prior run-in with an art gallery owner for smearing his poop on a statue, was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly setting another man on fire at Martin Luther King Park in west Cheyenne. The...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Central Football has ‘bought in’ heading into 2022 season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Central is coming off a sub .500 season where they qualified for the 8th/final seed in the 4A state playoffs. “Last year we had a lot of guys that were just looking forward to the next season, like, didn’t really want to be here,” said Central senior Jack Miller. “But I think this year everyone wants to be here and we want to win it all.”
capcity.news
Guide to candidates for Laramie County primary ballot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is quickly approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend
Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
shortgo.co
Money for nothing and your chicks for free
Let’s not forget who really pays the bills around here. We just finished CFD and, depending on your business, you saw the busiest, most haggard time of the year. Conversely, if your business is unrelated to foot traffic then you spent the week holding down the fort because your staff thinks Cheyenne day lasts for 10 days. Regardless of your situation, we owe you a giant THANK YOU!!! Money for nothing is a fairytale, but it is a good song from the British band Dire Straits. Our small businesses work hard, and I am proud of them. I believe we have some of the greatest small business leaders in America, and I am humbled by their continued support of their community and Chamber of Commerce. Cheyenne, we are blessed. So, remember to Shop Local, Shop Small, and please tell these folks, “Thank you!” After all, they are the ones who pay the bills, and it will be a dark day if we ever forget it.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
WHP: Driver dies after crash near Cheyenne; pickup truck traveled 143 feet through the air
CASPER, Wyo. — A pickup truck driver died in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Wyoming Highway 211 near Cheyenne, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The narrative of the crash states...
27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne
A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!
The new Pinnacle Bank on the corner of Goodnight Trl and College Dr -Optopolis. You may have noticed the new Pinnacle Bank being built along College Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the new location!
