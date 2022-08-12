Read full article on original website
Related
Gas Prices Continue Falling in Wyoming and Nationally for 9th Straight Week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.2 cents in the last week, averaging $4.10 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 62.6 cents lower than a month ago and 55 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.25 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.19 a gallon.
oilcity.news
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14,...
As If We’re Surprised! Wyoming Ranks As A Top State To Live
Wyoming is an awesome to state to live in across the board. It's not overly populated, crime is pretty low and if you work here, we don't have a state income tax, which is really nice, like thousands of dollars staying in your paycheck nice. Now the word is out...
kiowacountypress.net
Tour set for Arapaho Ranch in Wyoming, former site of historic Padlock Ranch
(Wyoming News Service) August 27, members of the public will have a rare opportunity to visit the historic Padlock Ranch first developed for livestock in 1867, now operating as the Arapaho Ranch. Lorre Hoffman, project coordinator with the Arapaho Ranch Field Station, said the 450,000 acre site was seen as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Ranked in the top 10 on ‘2022’s Best States to Live in’
Wyoming residents have long known that our beautiful state is one of the best places to live in the entire country, but now a new study proves it without a doubt. Personal finance website, WalletHub, released a new study that lists "2022's Best States to Live in", and it really is no surprise that the Cowboy State landed in the top ten.
Wyoming’s Prairie Wildfire Releases New Single
Their songs have climbed to the top of the Blue Grass charts and their latest single has been released to radio stations. From their own Facebook page, Wyoming's Prairie Wildfire Band posted the following message:. By popular demand (well, okay, at least ONE request:)) we have added a clip of...
montanarightnow.com
Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
HEAR: Loud BOOM Over Wyoming As Meteor Heads To Utah
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something breaking the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming Gov. Gordon: Coal Leasing Moratorium Will Harm Consumers
Gov. Mark Gordon denounced the ruling by a federal judge on Friday that would restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands, according to a prepared statement. "This decision is a step backwards that doesn’t protect the environment and ensures consumers will pay more for energy," Gordon said.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate dies on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Harry Ballard was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced to 15 years on Nov. 12, 2020, by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, Wyoming.
Oil, gas drilling sites impacted by wildfire in eastern Utah
A new wildfire was sparked by lightning Saturday on Ute Tribal land and is impacting oil and gas drilling sites.
WATCH: Young Wildlife Photographer Shares Wyoming’s Beauty With The World
Those of us that live in Wyoming know all about the beauty that surrounds us. Though, admittedly there are times when we get so used to it that we forget how inspiring it can be to the rest of the world. Thankfully we have people like Isaac Spotts who are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
capcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon responds to moratorium on coal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has released a response to a judge’s decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. This ruling would require the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases.
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Wait? So Wyoming Jackalopes Can Sing?
So I went down a rabbit hole jackalope hole of mythical creatures in each state. I was wondering what would Wyoming's most famous mythical creature be. I mean, we have great forests and parks everywhere, so there's no telling if we would have Bigfoot or other creatures thought to be roaming our state.
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead in Ute Lake Drowning
LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police released information on an Aug. 6 incident in which a father drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old child who flipped over on their innertube. New Mexico State Police reported that officers were called to the Cottonwood Grove Campground of the Ute Lake State Park in Logan […]
oilcity.news
Natrona County Commission defends hospital sale, gravel projects ahead of Tuesday primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Incumbent Natrona County commissioners have recently pushed back on accusations lobbed by challenger Dallas Laird on property taxes, the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center in 2020, and benefits of county projects to members of the commission personally. Laird, an attorney and former Casper City Council...
15 people rescued in Colorado as mudslide shuts down mountain pass
Eight cars and 15 occupants were stranded on Saturday after being caught in a major mudslide at the Ingram Falls area of Black Bear Pass, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Black Bear Pass is considered a difficult drive, that goes through winding switchbacks near Bridal Veil Falls....
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0