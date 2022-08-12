ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

oilcity.news

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14,...
WYOMING STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Tour set for Arapaho Ranch in Wyoming, former site of historic Padlock Ranch

(Wyoming News Service) August 27, members of the public will have a rare opportunity to visit the historic Padlock Ranch first developed for livestock in 1867, now operating as the Arapaho Ranch. Lorre Hoffman, project coordinator with the Arapaho Ranch Field Station, said the 450,000 acre site was seen as...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Prairie Wildfire Releases New Single

Their songs have climbed to the top of the Blue Grass charts and their latest single has been released to radio stations. From their own Facebook page, Wyoming's Prairie Wildfire Band posted the following message:. By popular demand (well, okay, at least ONE request:)) we have added a clip of...
BUFFALO, WY
montanarightnow.com

Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains

BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
MONTANA STATE
104.7 KISS FM

HEAR: Loud BOOM Over Wyoming As Meteor Heads To Utah

8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something breaking the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate dies on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Harry Ballard was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced to 15 years on Nov. 12, 2020, by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, Wyoming.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today

A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon responds to moratorium on coal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has released a response to a judge’s decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. This ruling would require the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
Wake Up Wyoming

Wait? So Wyoming Jackalopes Can Sing?

So I went down a rabbit hole jackalope hole of mythical creatures in each state. I was wondering what would Wyoming's most famous mythical creature be. I mean, we have great forests and parks everywhere, so there's no telling if we would have Bigfoot or other creatures thought to be roaming our state.
WYOMING STATE
105.5 The Fan

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
