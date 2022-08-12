Sherwood man arraigned for death of ex-girlfriend

KOIN 6 reports Kaylee Birdzell was allegedly shot by Fabian Hernandez and her body placed in an Aloha trash compactor.

A Sherwood man was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 11, on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree abuse of corpse in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Kaylee Birdzell.

Fabian Albert Hernandez, 31, is accused of killing the 27-year-old Birdzell, whose body was discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at a landfill in Benton County near Corvallis.

KOIN 6 News, a Pamplin Media Group news partner, obtained a court probable cause affidavit Thursday shortly before a judge sealed the documents, a Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed Friday.

According to the KOIN report , Kaylee Birdzell was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, Hernandez, while she slept in the back of a Jeep driven by another woman.

Hernandez and the woman then allegedly dumped Birdzell's body inside a trash compactor at an Aloha apartment complex on Southwest 180th Avenue, according to the KOIN report. Law enforcement officials said Birdzell didn't appear to have a permanent address but apparently lived in and around the Tigard area.

The Sheriff's Office said it received an anonymous tip on Aug. 7 that Birdzell had been killed and her body put into the garbage at a local apartment complex. Their investigation found cause to believe Birdzell had been killed.

KOIN reported that deputies at the scene found what they believed was a bullet hole in the side of the Jeep, and according to the affidavit, "a small amount of blood spatter in the rear compartment."

Editor's note: KOIN 6 News, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group, contributed to this story. Read the KOIN report on the news station's website.

