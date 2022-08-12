ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

Sherwood man arraigned for death of ex-girlfriend

By Ray Pitz
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rid8w_0hFMCFgq00 KOIN 6 reports Kaylee Birdzell was allegedly shot by Fabian Hernandez and her body placed in an Aloha trash compactor.

A Sherwood man was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 11, on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree abuse of corpse in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Kaylee Birdzell.

Fabian Albert Hernandez, 31, is accused of killing the 27-year-old Birdzell, whose body was discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at a landfill in Benton County near Corvallis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hFMCFgq00

KOIN 6 News, a Pamplin Media Group news partner, obtained a court probable cause affidavit Thursday shortly before a judge sealed the documents, a Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed Friday.

According to the KOIN report , Kaylee Birdzell was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, Hernandez, while she slept in the back of a Jeep driven by another woman.

Hernandez and the woman then allegedly dumped Birdzell's body inside a trash compactor at an Aloha apartment complex on Southwest 180th Avenue, according to the KOIN report. Law enforcement officials said Birdzell didn't appear to have a permanent address but apparently lived in and around the Tigard area.

The Sheriff's Office said it received an anonymous tip on Aug. 7 that Birdzell had been killed and her body put into the garbage at a local apartment complex. Their investigation found cause to believe Birdzell had been killed.

KOIN reported that deputies at the scene found what they believed was a bullet hole in the side of the Jeep, and according to the affidavit, "a small amount of blood spatter in the rear compartment."

Editor's note: KOIN 6 News, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group, contributed to this story. Read the KOIN report on the news station's website.

The Family Justice Center of Washington County reminds everyone that resources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

If this is an emergency and you or someone you know is in danger, call or text 911 immediately .

The Family Justice Center can be reached at 503-430-8300 , where callers can connect to partners' crisis lines, 24/7.

You can also call them individually at:

• Domestic Violence Resource Center:

503-469-8620

• Sexual Violence Resource Center: 503-640-5311

• Safety Compass: 971-235-0021

• Washington County Mental Health: 503-291-9111

Tri-county resources include:

• Multnomah County, Call To Safety: 503-235-5333

• Clackamas County, A Safe Place and Clackamas Women's Services: 888-654-2288

National:

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

How One Portland Police Officer’s GPS Undermined Him—and Landed Him on an Unflattering List

And who gets to decide who is and who isn’t a trustworthy cop? And why would we, as citizens of Portland, want to keep “untrustworthy” police officers in their positions, which across the board require a staggering amount of public trust in the first place? How can we, as citizens, hold our police force accountable for officers we personally know to be questionable (if not downright unhinged) when our civilian oversight seems less effective than frayed duct tape on a speeding car hood?
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherwood, OR
City
Corvallis, OR
City
Tigard, OR
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Mental Health#911#Violent Crime#Pamplin Media Group#Jeep#Southwest 180th Avenue#The Sheriff S Office#Koin
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
kptv.com

Firefighters respond to blaze at Hollywood District restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Reo’s Ribs off Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Saturday around 2 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Investigators said the blaze started near the door but caused minimal damage inside the building before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man accused of assaulting woman just after hospital release

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arraigned on assault charges for allegedly smashing a woman in the head with a basketball-sized boulder just after he was released from an emergency center for people experiencing mental health crises in Portland, Oregon. Dwayne Simpson, of Missouri, on Wednesday was ordered...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Ted Wheeler Would Rather You Be Victimized Than Accept Reality

Political correctness kills. That’s the bottom line to Portland’s massive murder numbers. Portland is on track to set a new murder record this year, after setting one last year. So far, 55 dead and almost half the victims are black. Yet black men make up only about 3...
kptv.com

Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

More Black men are dying in Portland homicides than anyone else

The new year started out ominously. Less than two hours into 2022, a man and his nephew were gunned down on Northeast 131st Place. At a joint funeral for Andre Foster, 42, and Quayan Foster, 21, Senior Pastor Roy L. Tate of Christ Memorial Church demanded family and friends work to stop the violence that has led to a far disproportionate number of Black men killed in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
850wftl.com

Boyfriend of missing woman arrested after her body was found in a landfill

HILLSBORO, Ore– The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman is facing murder charges after her body was found in a landfill. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing by her family on Friday. Two days into the investigation of Birdzell’s disappearance, authorities received a...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
341
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy