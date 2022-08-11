Read full article on original website
$38.8 million in loan forgiveness for 'ripped off' New Mexico ITT Tech students
Season two of "The Cleaning Lady" begins filming in New Mexico
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico
Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
Could shipping containers act as a complete border wall?
Providing the containers work in the small gap in Yuma, Arizona, many are wondering if this could be a solution for the rest of the southern border.
DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in the Land of Enchantment at a rally for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The event started around 4:00 p.m. at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad. Governor DeSantis spoke on a wide variety of issues including New Mexico’s response to COVID, vaccine […]
Storm chances increase through the week
Monday is the quietest storm day this week. Storm chances will increase through the week and into the upcoming weekend as a series of fronts and surges of moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of the state over the next several days. A plume of drier air is keeping...
Aden Chavez is back from Florida and attending Cibola High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand out quarterback at Cibola High School for the past 3-years, Aden Chavez has returned to the state of New Mexico to finish out his senior year at Cibola. Chavez left the state to play football at a prep academy in Florida. KRQE Sports confirmed on Sunday, that Aden Chavez is back […]
7 accused in $1.2M extortion scheme at Puerto Rico docks
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities on Monday arrested seven people including a union leader and various dock workers accused in a $1.2 million extortion scheme that targeted shipping companies. U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the scheme began in 2005 and affected local and foreign commerce, including...
Zoe's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Heavier rain returns to the northern mountains beginning Tuesday
Monday is the quietest storm day this week. Storm chances will increase through the week and into the upcoming weekend as a series of fronts and surges of moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of the state over the next several days. Storms are still ongoing tonight across the...
Heavy rain, flash flooding potential for northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor front slowly pushing south across the state will lead to an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the northern portion of the state. Heavy rainfall and slow moving storms has led to a flood watch for flash flooding to be in effect for the eastern slopes of the Sangre […]
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
HOLUALOA (KHON2) — A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Hualalai above Kailua-Kona. The Department of Land and Natural Resources...
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the...
How to get involved in ‘Kids for Wish Kids’ program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This fall, Make-A-Wish-New Mexico is kicking off its Kids for Wish Kids” program. Kids for Wish Kids is a program where high schools, middle schools, and sometimes elementary schools partner with Make-A-Wish New Mexico to help grant a life-changing wish for a child in their community. The program teaches students the importance of giving back to their community, as well as fiscal responsibility as they develop ways to fundraise to grant a wish.
USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces
Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
