ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This fall, Make-A-Wish-New Mexico is kicking off its Kids for Wish Kids” program. Kids for Wish Kids is a program where high schools, middle schools, and sometimes elementary schools partner with Make-A-Wish New Mexico to help grant a life-changing wish for a child in their community. The program teaches students the importance of giving back to their community, as well as fiscal responsibility as they develop ways to fundraise to grant a wish.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO