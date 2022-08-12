With the latest release of Microsoft Edge version 104, Windows users will now be able to import browser data from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge in the first run. This feature has especially been designed to keep users to stick to Microsoft Edge while they are setting up their new PCs. Before this update, users had to install Chrome if they wanted to import information, such as bookmarks, favorites, saved passwords, browsing history, and cookies. But now they will be able to import this data with a click of a button without having to install Chrome at all.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 HOURS AGO