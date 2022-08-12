Read full article on original website
How to import Chrome Data to Microsoft Edge without installing Google Chrome?
With the latest release of Microsoft Edge version 104, Windows users will now be able to import browser data from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge in the first run. This feature has especially been designed to keep users to stick to Microsoft Edge while they are setting up their new PCs. Before this update, users had to install Chrome if they wanted to import information, such as bookmarks, favorites, saved passwords, browsing history, and cookies. But now they will be able to import this data with a click of a button without having to install Chrome at all.
How to Electronically Sign a Document in Windows 11/10
Electronic signatures have gained popularity in recent years in the business world. Every now and then, people require signed documents as proof of verification from the owner. While it is common to print-sign-scan documents, there’s a more convenient way of signing a digital document. You can add an electronic signature to a document without having to manually sign a printed copy of the document.
How to Disable Error Reporting in Windows 11/10 using Services Manager, Regedit, Gpedit
The Error Reporting feature in Windows 11/10 collects the error date and sends it to Microsoft. Now, some users do not want Microsoft to collect their data. Well, the developers of Microsoft are well aware of this and have included options to disable Error Reporting in Windows 11/10 using Services Manager, Regedit, and Gpedit.
Unable to add Teams meeting info from Outlook
Microsoft is well known for integrating its product across other products. One such scenario is the ability to create Microsoft Teams meeting info from Outlook. It makes it easy for users as they don’t have to go to Teams and then create a new one. However, some users have reported missing the ability to do that. This post will help you if you cannot add Teams meeting info from Outlook.
How to change encryption for File sharing connections in Windows 11/10
In Windows 11/10 OS, there is a built-in feature to share local files (to read and write) and attached printers with other systems connected over a network on the same connection. The feature is quite useful and we can easily turn on the file and printer sharing feature in Windows 11/10. But 128-bit encryption is used by Windows by default for file sharing connections. On the other hand, there are some devices that use or need 40-bit or 56-bit encryption for file sharing. That’s where it is needed to change encryption for file sharing connections in a Windows 11/10 system.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
How to open WebP files in Photoshop
By default, Photoshop doesn’t support WebP files if you use an old version. Whenever you try to open these files, you may come across an error message saying Could not complete your request because it is not the right kind of document. However, if you want to open WebP files in Photoshop, here is how you can do that. You need to download a plug-in and install it for Photoshop 23.1 or below versions.
How to fix Destiny 2 Error Code Cat?
Destiny 2 Error Code: Cat as the game fails to launch on their device. The error code comes with the following error message: Destiny 2 servers are not available. Please check that you have applied all Destiny 2 updates. For more information, visit help.bungle.net and search: cat. In this article, we are going through this issue to help you fix it.
Deferred Procedure Calls and Interrupts Service Routines High CPU usage
If you ever notice that your system has started freezing or has gone slow, then the issue could be with high CPU usage. In this case, we suggest you check the Task Manager for the process causing high CPU usage. If this process is Deferred Procedure Calls and Interrupt Service Routines, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
How to create Gold Text Effect in Photoshop
Photoshop has so many features to make your work stand out. You can mix and match so that you can create unique artwork. This article will teach you how to give boring text a golden look using Photoshop’s layer styles. There are so many Photoshop tips, tricks, and features that can be shared, so do come back to learn more.
Best free Auto Mouse Clicker Tools for Windows 11/10
This post covers some best free auto mouse clicker tools for Windows 11/10 OS. Using these tools, you will be able to automate mouse clicks on your desktop screen that can be helpful while playing some game or performing a task where repeated mouse clicks are needed. Once you’ve configured the tool, your mouse cursor will be moved automatically to the required position for mouse clicks and you will have the control to start and stop the process. Most of these tools are portable so you don’t have to install them on your Windows 11/10 computer.
Twitch chat not connecting, showing or loading
Twitch, a platformer for gamers, has millions of daily gamers streaming their content and interacting with their audiences, and with its chatting features, it is undoubtedly ranked among the best places you can do if you are a fan of video games. However, many gamers have complained that they cannot access chatting features due to connecting or loading issues. Try the changes we’ve listed in this article if Twitch chat is not connecting, showing, or loading.
Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?
As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
Windows Update Assistant not working [Fixed]
The Windows Update Assistant is an essential module for downloading Windows upgrades or updates from the Microsoft website. It has two primary jobs – first, it checks for system compatibility issues, and the second job is to download and install the latest version of Windows. But in some instances, you might encounter problems. As a result, your Windows will no longer look for updates or install them on your computer. This post will share what you can do when the Windows Update Assistant is not working. The problems include being stuck at 99%, assistant crashing suddenly, restarting automatically, and so on.
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
How to manage Website Permissions in Chrome
Every time we visit a website, we get a pop-up asking for our permission to improve our browsing experience, and most of the time we very leniently give the permission. We don’t really care that we are permitting them to collect our data, track our location, use our microphone or camera, etc. Undoubtedly, these permissions improve our experience on these websites, but they come with many security and privacy risks.
These files have properties that can’t be read
While opening a media file in the Photos app, if you get These files have properties that can’t be read, so we couldn’t add them error, here is how you can get rid of the issue. It appears when you try to open or import them in the Windows Photos app on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC.
