KYTV
Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired outside a Springfield convenience store. Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Investigators say two people inside a truck pulled up to the back of the convenience store. Surveillance showed the passenger in the truck shooting a weapon. Investigators say the intended target left before police arrived on the scene. Police do not believe anyone was hit.
KTLO
Springfield man hospitalized after being dragged by car during theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
iheart.com
Springfield Police Analyzing Video Of "Railing Thief"
Scrap metal dealers should be on the lookout after brass railings were stolen from historic Symphony Hall in Springfield. Authorities say portions of the railings on the front steps of the venue on Court Street were reported missing last week. Mayor Domenic Sarno called the thefts despicable and vowed to...
KYTV
One man is arrested after shooting at another man in central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in custody after a shooting at Glenstone and Grand in Springfield Sunday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened at around 8 p.m. when one man shot at another man in a Jeep. The single shot hit the Jeep, so the victim was not hurt. Police also say the two men knew each other.
KYTV
One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A person is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning. It happened on South Jefferson Avenue. Police say one person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis and needs surgery. Investigators found shell casings in the area. Police released...
Springfield man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man who pleaded guilty to a 2020 shooting has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Erick Garcia was arrested following a police investigation into what authorities said was a marijuana sale that turned violent. In a probable cause statement, officers found a victim with a gun wound in the upper […]
KYTV
On Your Side: Missing child alert scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This will get your attention while you scroll. Now there are missing child alert schemes. It was shared in an Aurora and Marionville area yard sale group. It says: Found this girl wandering behind our apartment. I can’t find her parents. Please help. “The phishing...
KYTV
Family of Springfield teenager discuss tragic shooting death; organ donation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man shot to death in late July in Springfield is helping others live through organ donations. On July 30, around 2:45 a.m., Jaiden Falls was shot in the 500 block of South Scenic. He died days later. Police have arrested five people connected to the shooting, but not the apparent shooter.
KYTV
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
KYTV
Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
Carthage child found unresponsive in hot vehicle has died
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday about 1:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the child died in a Springfield hospital over the weekend.
KCTV 5
KYTV
Classic car struck by a bullet in Springfield as driver and son headed to Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returned to Springfield over the weekend after a three-year absence because of the pandemic. Many people were happy to see the fun, joyous throwback to the good ‘ole days return as a reminder of simpler times. But for one...
Local police remind residents not to leave valuable items in vehicles
PURDY, Mo. – Purdy Police Officers remind residents to lock their vehicles and protect their belongings. Over the summer, Barry County Deputies say they witnessed a huge surge in vehicle thefts and break-ins, especially in unlocked vehicles. Earlier this week on August 10, a Ford Focus was stolen overnight...
ksmu.org
Should Springfield allow a drive-through Loose Goose on the new Grant Avenue Parkway?
How do you freshen up a neighborhood without disrupting traffic or the pedestrian experience? That’s a balance Springfield City Council is trying to strike as it considers proposals for the three-mile bike and pedestrian route along the new Grant Avenue Parkway. Councilmembers are considering a unique business with a...
KYTV
Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
KYTV
Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A child was sent to the hospital after the child wwas hit by a car Friday night. According to the Springfield Fire Department, it happened at McDonald’s at 1114 W Kearney Street in Springfield at 10:41 p.m. We do not know the extent of the...
