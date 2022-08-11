ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KYTV

Police investigate shots fired between 2 outside Springfield convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired outside a Springfield convenience store. Officers responded to National and Division around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Investigators say two people inside a truck pulled up to the back of the convenience store. Surveillance showed the passenger in the truck shooting a weapon. Investigators say the intended target left before police arrived on the scene. Police do not believe anyone was hit.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Springfield man hospitalized after being dragged by car during theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
iheart.com

Springfield Police Analyzing Video Of "Railing Thief"

Scrap metal dealers should be on the lookout after brass railings were stolen from historic Symphony Hall in Springfield. Authorities say portions of the railings on the front steps of the venue on Court Street were reported missing last week. Mayor Domenic Sarno called the thefts despicable and vowed to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One man is arrested after shooting at another man in central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in custody after a shooting at Glenstone and Grand in Springfield Sunday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened at around 8 p.m. when one man shot at another man in a Jeep. The single shot hit the Jeep, so the victim was not hurt. Police also say the two men knew each other.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A person is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning. It happened on South Jefferson Avenue. Police say one person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis and needs surgery. Investigators found shell casings in the area. Police released...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man who pleaded guilty to a 2020 shooting has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Erick Garcia was arrested following a police investigation into what authorities said was a marijuana sale that turned violent. In a probable cause statement, officers found a victim with a gun wound in the upper […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Missing child alert scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This will get your attention while you scroll. Now there are missing child alert schemes. It was shared in an Aurora and Marionville area yard sale group. It says: Found this girl wandering behind our apartment. I can’t find her parents. Please help. “The phishing...
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
BigCountryHomepage

Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO

