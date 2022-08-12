Read full article on original website
Chinese developers in ‘survival mode’ slash property investment
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese developers in “survival mode” sharply cut property investment in July while new construction starts suffered their biggest fall in nearly a decade, suggesting the liquidity-challenged sector is not about to turn the corner anytime soon. China’s property market, accounting for about a quarter of the...
Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data
(Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Monday after disappointing Chinese economic data renewed concerns of a global recession that would be expected to reduce fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled down $3.05, or 3.1%, to $95.10 a barrel after dropping 1.5% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down...
‘Next generation’ Moderna coronavirus booster jab approved for use in adults
A “next generation” coronavirus booster jab which may only need administering once a year has been approved for use in adults.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses, and it will be the first dose approved in the UK which targets two strains of the virus.Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s...
'No use worrying': Taiwanese tourists carry on despite China threat
Visiting Taiwan's tiny Kinmen Islands last week, Joseph Lin practised standing up on his paddleboard, drifting across from the Chinese city of Xiamen, where days earlier fighter jets had screamed overhead. "Taiwan is my home and I am willing to stand out," he said, paddleboard in hand.
Greenback gains, Aussie tumbles after weak Chinese data
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The safe-haven U.S. dollar bounced on Monday while commodity-sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar tumbled after a new batch of disappointing Chinese data bolstered global recession worries. Chinese industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all fell short of analyst estimates in data published on...
Linguistics locates the beginnings of the Austronesian expansion – with Indigenous seafaring people in eastern Taiwan
The study of Indigenous languages spoken in maritime South-East Asia today has shed new light on the beginnings of the Austronesian expansion. This was the last major migration of people spreading out across the Pacific Ocean and, ultimately, settling Aotearoa. Scientists all agree that people speaking Austronesian languages started out from Taiwan and settled the Philippines around 4,000 years ago. They used sails as early as 2,000 years ago. Together with other maritime technologies, this allowed them to disperse to the islands of the Indo-Pacific ocean. There they assimilated with existing populations and eventually reached as far as Easter Island to...
SAS bridge financing keeps survival hopes airborne, shares climb
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Scandinavian airline SAS kept its bid for survival aloft at the weekend by securing bridge financing through bankruptcy protection proceedings, sending its shares 5% higher on Monday. The airline, whose biggest owners are Sweden and Denmark, said on Sunday it had signed a deal with U.S. private equity...
GAN Limited (GAN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GAN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins
DUBAI (Reuters) -State oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported its highest quarterly profit since the company went public in 2019, boosted by higher oil prices and refining margins. Aramco joins oil majors such as Exxon Mobil Corp and BP that have reported strong or record breaking results in recent...
