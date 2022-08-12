Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Biryani Express inside Super Express Convenience Store
A new Indian spot has opened inside the Super Express Convenience store at 2849 W. 13th St. N. It’s called Biryani Express and they specialize in the popular Indian dish, biryani. If you’ve never had it, the dish consists of rice, different meats, vegetables, and spices. It’s a simple menu consisting of chicken or beef biryani that can also be made spicy. You can also order in a regular or large size.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita
Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
This Wichita convenience store has just added an Indian food drive-though
Check out the menu for the business-within-a-business
wichitabyeb.com
Three additional Dutch Bros. are on the way with potentially more after that
The first Dutch Bros. in Wichita opened last month at 2860 N. Maize Road. The grand opening for the new coffee option brought big lines and tons of customers. And now, you can expect many more locations coming soon. I’ve been told that three more are in the works:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
KSN.com
Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS
One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
wichitabyeb.com
Family Fun Series: Red-Ruffed Lemur Meet & Greet at Tanganyika Wildlife Park
Our friends and I were at Tanganyika Wildlife Park for a birthday. One of the things, we thought would be fun for them was an experience upgrade. On Tanganyika’s website, they had many opportunities such as an otter lover’s experience, swim with the penguins, meet the pygmy hippo, and multiple meet and greets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two vacant Wichita restaurant buildings to reopen next week as two new pizza restaurants
One is family-friendly with arcade games and movie nights. The other is an expansion of a popular west-side restaurant business.
wichitabyeb.com
My favorite shopping event is back: Rhea Lana’s of Great Wichita’s semi-annual consignment sale
Since becoming a parent, there are some events I don’t miss. My daughter’s birthday, my daughter opening Christmas gifts, and the chance to load up all on clothes, toys and more at Rhea Lana’s of Greater Wichita semi-annual children’s consignment sale. It takes place at Century II and the public pre-sale starts Sunday, August 14.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita Water Customers Urged to get their Backflow Tested
The City of Wichita wants to ensure that all water being used for irrigation systems does not mix with contaminants such as pesticides and fertilizers that could “flow back” into the City’s water distribution system. Every Wichita water customer who has an irrigation system connected to the...
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon
Operating since 1999, the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon has hosted numerous events from traditional chuckwagon suppers, weddings, fundraisers and even prom dance nights. Sitting on over 44 acres, JW Johnson and her husband Greg purchased the entertainment venue in 2007 and have enjoyed operating it ever since. JW and Greg Johnson...
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
wichitabyeb.com
Want to be a food blogger? This class by me may help… or it may not
Never thought I’d say this, but I’m about to become an instructor. Yep, I’m returning to my alma mater to teach people how they can become a Food Blogger on Social Media. Wichita State University has been offering Community Education classes for quite some time. These classes are open to everyone in the community, and they do not count for college credit.
KAKE TV
Rhea Lana’s sale at Century II provides financial relief for parents as back-to-school nears
The Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale at Century II in Wichita opened to the public Sunday. The owner, Amanda Birdsong, said after last week’s pre-sale, she has already seen an increase in customers. Birdsong said she is not surprised given rising inflation. “The word is spreading that this is...
KAKE TV
Derby woman's space is 'unlivable' after water from another unit seeps into hers
A Derby woman reached out to KAKE News with concerns about her living space after an upstairs apartment's water heater began leaking, damaging not only that unit, but hers, too. Jessica Richardson says she just wants to have a safe place to live again and for her concerns to be...
The Quiznos sub chain is no more in Wichita, but a new chain is taking over its last spot
The Quiznos was the last one still operating in Wichita, but its space will soon be home to a colorful new restaurant.
classiccountry1070.com
Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita
A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this month
A popular local food truck will be opening a new drive-thru store location in Kansas later this month. Read on to learn more. If you are a fan of Brazillian food, you'll be excited to learn that Brazita Bites is opening a new physical location with a drive-thru in Wichita later this month.
Comments / 0