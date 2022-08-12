ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Biryani Express inside Super Express Convenience Store

A new Indian spot has opened inside the Super Express Convenience store at 2849 W. 13th St. N. It’s called Biryani Express and they specialize in the popular Indian dish, biryani. If you’ve never had it, the dish consists of rice, different meats, vegetables, and spices. It’s a simple menu consisting of chicken or beef biryani that can also be made spicy. You can also order in a regular or large size.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita

Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS

One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
AUGUSTA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Family Fun Series: Red-Ruffed Lemur Meet & Greet at Tanganyika Wildlife Park

Our friends and I were at Tanganyika Wildlife Park for a birthday. One of the things, we thought would be fun for them was an experience upgrade. On Tanganyika’s website, they had many opportunities such as an otter lover’s experience, swim with the penguins, meet the pygmy hippo, and multiple meet and greets.
GODDARD, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Water Customers Urged to get their Backflow Tested

The City of Wichita wants to ensure that all water being used for irrigation systems does not mix with contaminants such as pesticides and fertilizers that could “flow back” into the City’s water distribution system. Every Wichita water customer who has an irrigation system connected to the...
WICHITA, KS
Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon

Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon

Operating since 1999, the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon has hosted numerous events from traditional chuckwagon suppers, weddings, fundraisers and even prom dance nights. Sitting on over 44 acres, JW Johnson and her husband Greg purchased the entertainment venue in 2007 and have enjoyed operating it ever since. JW and Greg Johnson...
BENTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Want to be a food blogger? This class by me may help… or it may not

Never thought I’d say this, but I’m about to become an instructor. Yep, I’m returning to my alma mater to teach people how they can become a Food Blogger on Social Media. Wichita State University has been offering Community Education classes for quite some time. These classes are open to everyone in the community, and they do not count for college credit.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita

A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
WICHITA, KS

