ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window

Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Samurai Creator

Sign In to follow. Follow Samurai Creator, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop

Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #3 - Book Three: Elegy for Speed and Storm

Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong’s full power?. It’s a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thq#Planet Earth#Turntables#Furon
Gamespot

Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Features A Fight For The Soul Of The Valley

Get ready for more all-out karate mayhem as Netflix's Cobra Kai returns on September 9 and has Daniel Larusso and company ready to fight for their lives and the soul of the valley. The Emmy-winning series will reintroduce more characters from the Karate Kid franchise as seen in the first photos from the new season, like Mike Barnes (played by Sean Kanan).
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Untitled Crossing Record

Sign In to follow. Follow Untitled Crossing Record, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Gamespot

Evil West Has Been Delayed To November

Evil West, the supernatural Wild West action game from Shadow Warrior 2 developer Flying Wild Hog, has been delayed by another two months. First announced at the 2020 Game Awards for a 2021 release, the game was first delayed to September 2022, and has now been pushed back again with a new release date of November 22, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Way of the Hunter

Sign In to follow. Follow Way of the Hunter, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems

Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Lets You Play As Stan Lee

After just a few days, modders have been busy adding new skins and tweaks to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Right now you can download mods for the game that add a number of new costumes to Spider-Man's wardrobe, or you can modify the game so that you can play as Marvel's greatest hero, Stan "The Man" Lee.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Comes To An End With A Final Story Beat

The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More

The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Perfect Garden

Sign In to follow. Follow The Perfect Garden, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
GARDENING
Gamespot

Monster Breakout

Sign In to follow. Follow Monster Breakout, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wednesday Trailer Takes The Addams Family Back To School For Upcoming Netflix Series

The Addams Family will soon return to television with Netflix's new eight-episode series Wednesday. The new series will focus on the titular Addams family member, along with the trials and tribulations of high school as well as learning how to step out of her mother's intimidating shadow and become her own woman. We got our first look at the family earlier this week with costumes designed by frequent Tim Burton collaborator, Colleen Atwood.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Harley Quinn #20 - Task Force XX Chapter 3

I went to the moon to eat cheese and fight aliens…and I’m all outta cheese. Actually, there wasn’t any cheese. I think that’s a myth…but aliens, hooo boy, do we have aliens! Horace Reginald Giger would be proud! What? No…I’m positive that’s what "H.R." stands for. Anyway, this alien-monster-thing might not get a chance to devour Task Force XX, because we’re probably gonna kill each other first. What’d you expect, sendin’ a buncha angry villains to space without any cheese?

Comments / 0

Community Policy