Humboldt Bay Marathon to Draw Hundreds to Eureka This Weekend; Elite Runner Plans to Shatter Course Record

lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) DOLOS MOVED: Captain Leroy Zerlang on the Importance of Preserving Eureka’s Maritime History
Eureka’s dolos has been re-homed. After community members rallied last month to save the hulking maritime artifact from potential annihilation, Monday morning the dolos in question made its scheduled move from Broadway on down to Madaket Plaza where it will now enjoy serene views of Humboldt Bay for the foreseeable future. A concrete chunk of Eureka’s history has been preserved. Let us bask in the win together.
Paradise Post
Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot
Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Monday, Aug. 15, the complex had burned 19,272 acres (30.1 square miles)...
kymkemp.com
Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family
I hope he's OK and found soon. I pray that Dillon will be found soon and safe. Please keep an eye out for that young man. If you see him call 911 and report where he is or call Keiley at 707-267-1347. Hard to miss his red hair and smile. Dillon if you read this, please call home so they know you are ok.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: ‘Chet’ Chester James Branum Jr.,
Chet was born to parents Chester and Ophelia Branum, on September 13, 1946 in Berkeley. Graduated from Richmond High School in 1964 where he played varsity football in both his junior and senior years. Chet enlisted to the United States Navy his senior year of high school. He attended Fire Control School in Great Lakes, IL. When he graduated, he received his orders to shore duty in Vietnam. On his return home to San Pablo, Chet was greeted with his green Mustang Fastback. He graduated with his Associates Degree of Science and Electrical Certification from Contra Costa College in 1969. Chet began working at AIRCO Temescal in Berkeley. He went on to become a distributor for Interstate Batteries, which lead him to Eureka, where he retired in 2005.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Supes to Consider Pursuing a Welcome Center at the Humboldt-Mendocino County Border
Does Humboldt County need a welcome center to greet tourists at its southern border? A group of local hoteliers thinks so, and county officials have begun exploring the idea to see if it’s feasible. The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, owns a piece of property near Cooks Valley...
North Coast Journal
Humboldt’s First Obon Festival this Sunday
Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) present Humboldt’s first Obon Festival, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. in front of Arcata Playhouse. Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors. The festival at the Playhouse will include a blessing by a Buddhist priest, stories and Obon traditions, an altar, Asian and Pacific Islander food vendors, children’s activities, music, bon dancing and more. For more on this event, visit the Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity website at hapihumboldt.org.
kymkemp.com
Good News as Firefighters Claw Out 12% Containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
In spite of warmer and drier weather yesterday, firefighters on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex felt confident enough in some of the lines they had drawn to start declaring partial containment–12%! The Complex is now 15,232 acres an increase of 1264 acres in the last 24 hours. Yesterday evening,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Due to a large presence of fire personnel and machinery working to build containment lines for the Ammon Fire, residents are asked to limit travel on Titlow Hill Road / Route 1 in zones HUM-E052 and HUM-E062 to essential traffic only. (3/3)
kymkemp.com
‘Secure and Hold,’ Firefighters Strengthen Their Grasp on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now 16,924 acres (a growth of about 1700 acres) and firefighters have eked out another 3% containment so that the incident is now 15% contained. The Ammon Fire’s southeastern edge pushed over lines where firefighters had hoped to stop it, but, according to this...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Search and Rescue Announce the Certification of Ivy and Milo
The Humboldt County Search and Rescue announced via their Facebook page that after two years, Ivy and Milo are now a Mission Ready Area Team with the California Rescue Dog Association. Thank you for your hard work and dedication.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Members Clean Up Target
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Merges into Two Fires; Now 19,272 Acres, 17 Percent Contained
Press release from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex management team:. Unified Command: Six Rivers National Forest, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. CURRENT CONDITIONS. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 19,272 acres with 17% containment. 2,045 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT...
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
St. Joe’s Nurses Complain Their Employers Aren’t Fixing a Broken Payroll System Nor Staffing Shortages
Registered nurses at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka participated in an informational picket on August 11 in front their workplace to “protest the administration’s refusal to address RNs’ deep concerns about chronic unsafe staffing and to demand that Providence correct ongoing payroll errors resulting in missing pay for hundreds of nurses,” announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU). So far, according to Union representatives and their members, no grand solution or effective mitigation efforts have been discussed or implemented. However, according to administrators, solutions are being worked on in order to address outstanding payments to employees.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Harris Street Closed in Front of Redwood Acres After Speeding Motorist Almost Hits Firefighter
Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Came to a Standstill on Hwy 101 as Law Enforcement Detained a Suspect
This evening, traffic on Hwy 101 near McKinleyville came to a standstill as law enforcement pulled over a jeep. And, the officers handcuffed a suspect. At this point we don’t know why the suspect was detained, but we’ve requested more information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.
kymkemp.com
The Humboldt County Superior Courthouse Needs to Get It Together, Says Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
