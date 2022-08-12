Humboldt Bay Marathon to Draw Hundreds to Eureka This Weekend; Elite Runner Plans to Shatter Course Record

Chet was born to parents Chester and Ophelia Branum, on September 13, 1946 in Berkeley. Graduated from Richmond High School in 1964 where he played varsity football in both his junior and senior years. Chet enlisted to the United States Navy his senior year of high school. He attended Fire Control School in Great Lakes, IL. When he graduated, he received his orders to shore duty in Vietnam. On his return home to San Pablo, Chet was greeted with his green Mustang Fastback. He graduated with his Associates Degree of Science and Electrical Certification from Contra Costa College in 1969. Chet began working at AIRCO Temescal in Berkeley. He went on to become a distributor for Interstate Batteries, which lead him to Eureka, where he retired in 2005.

EUREKA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO