ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

Video | Notre Dame WR Braden Lenzy on Growth & QB Tyler Buchner

Notre Dame receiver Braden Lenzy spoke on Monday afternoon. If you’re not an ISD Premium Member, check out our FALL CAMP SPECIAL. 0:00 - Confidence in aspects of his game outside his elite speed. 0:53 - Tyler Buchner’s strengths. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 Notre Dame TE Commit Jack Larsen Enjoys Return, Ready For Season

Last month, Jack Larsen‍ was back in South Bend as a Notre Dame commit for the first time and the 2024 North Carolina tight end again left impressed. “It was awesome,” Larsen said of the Irish’s BBQ event. “It was great. It was great being around all the other commits and just being around the coaches again. It was awesome.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Washington, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Washington State
Notre Dame, IN
Football
City
Bowling Green, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
irishsportsdaily.com

Sunday Reflections

No one remembered the day until Saturday’s press conferences as Tyler Buchner was named Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but four years later, it could be a pivotal moment for the Irish program. Buchner and receiver Lorenzo Styles camped, impressed, stayed after to workout for Tommy Rees and Chip...
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy