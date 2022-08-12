Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
irishsportsdaily.com
Irish Wideouts Make Technical Improvements Under Stuckey, Replacing Davis’ Leadership
Shortly after Notre Dame named Marcus Freeman as its new head football coach, the coaching staff was overhauled. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and safeties coach Chris O'Leary remained, but the rest of the coaches left for new situations and were quickly replaced. Wide receiver coach Chansi...
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame WR Braden Lenzy on Growth & QB Tyler Buchner
Notre Dame receiver Braden Lenzy spoke on Monday afternoon. If you’re not an ISD Premium Member, check out our FALL CAMP SPECIAL. 0:00 - Confidence in aspects of his game outside his elite speed. 0:53 - Tyler Buchner’s strengths. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame "Heartbroken" Over Avery Davis Injury, Who Will the Receiver Room Turn to Next?
Sixth-year Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis ran a jet sweep during Friday’s practice. When he planted, he went down to the turf. He left the early LaBar Practice Complex with a couple of trainers. Initially, the team felt optimistic, but on Saturday morning, Notre Dame announced that Davis...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 Notre Dame TE Commit Jack Larsen Enjoys Return, Ready For Season
Last month, Jack Larsen was back in South Bend as a Notre Dame commit for the first time and the 2024 North Carolina tight end again left impressed. “It was awesome,” Larsen said of the Irish’s BBQ event. “It was great. It was great being around all the other commits and just being around the coaches again. It was awesome.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
irishsportsdaily.com
Howard Cross III and Notre Dame DL Embracing Ramped Up Competition with OL
Marcus Freeman has made it clear he wants the Notre Dame program built on the offensive and defensive lines. It’s not groundbreaking as every coach wants a dominant front on both side of the ball, but the players in the Notre Dame trenches have taken it to heart. Notre...
irishsportsdaily.com
Sunday Reflections
No one remembered the day until Saturday’s press conferences as Tyler Buchner was named Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but four years later, it could be a pivotal moment for the Irish program. Buchner and receiver Lorenzo Styles camped, impressed, stayed after to workout for Tommy Rees and Chip...
Comments / 0