3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Deadly hit and run reported on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
According to Pensacola Police, officers were called to the bridge on Monday, August 15, at around 3:30 a.m. and found a male dead at the location.
Alabama police searching for man with warrants who fled from scene
According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene.
David Gunn: Pensacola abortion doctor murdered outside clinic
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David Gunn, a doctor who offered abortion care in Pensacola, was walking into the clinic where he worked on the morning of March 10, 1993, when he was shot three times in the back. Gunn died that day in a Pensacola hospital. While he was the first abortion provider targeted because […]
Teen dies after ambush shooting at Birmingham Shell station
A teen has died after he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening. A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was wounded when a...
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Arby’s to discard classic cowboy hat sign, only a few left across the country
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An iconic and historic sign is coming down on Green Bay’s west side. The local Arby’s, located at 1593 W Mason Street, currently possesses one of the last Arby’s cowboy hat signs in the country- and soon it will be gone.
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11 Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one […]
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
West Pond (Green Bay), NF Canada
Happy birthday to me 🥰 this is my second heart I found. We were driving in our road when I seen it hanging from a sign… I told Doug to stop and back up I think I see another ❤️. He backed up and sure enough it was a heart. I was going to leave it for someone else to find but I thought since it is my birthday I’m going to keep it. When I got back in the truck I said to Doug, maybe I should of left it for someone else to find. He said no its your birthday keep it… so if I ever find 1 more I will give them to my 3 grand babies when their older.. show them how kind and wonderful people are.
wbrc.com
Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
lowndessignal.com
Deadly crash occurs on Alabama 21
MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, has claimed the life of a Coker woman. Mikayla L. Ramsey, 23, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Sentra she was driving struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John C. Hill, 33, of Millbrook. Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Teacher quits after Escambia Co. Schools staff take down his Black leaders posters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County teacher Michael James has responded to an investigation that was held after he quit his job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School due to two Escambia County Public School employees pulling down photos of Black heroes in his classroom. On Thursday, the school board released a statement about the […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Can You Identify This Person? Multiple Agencies investigating Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card reports
UPDATED! This subject is now wanted for questioning by multiple agencies including Millbrook, Prattville and Hoover. If you can identify this person, please notify CrimeStoppers. FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD. Walmart. 100 Block of Kelley Boulevard. Millbrook, Alabama. Case: MBPD22-0700166. Millbrook Police Department. 334-285-5603. FROM CENTRAL ALABAMA CRIMESTOPPERS. The...
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison on drug charges
A 37-year-old Bessemer man charged under the “Kingpin” statute was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.
3 overnight shootings in Birmingham leave 4 dead
Authorities are conducting several homicide investigations following three over night shootings in Birmingham that left four people dead Friday morning.
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
Police raid Bessemer chop shop, recover three stolen Dodge Charger 392 Scat Packs; 4 charged
Four people have been charged with operating a Chop Shop and other crimes in connection with an investigation into stolen cars and car parts that were discovered in Bessemer earlier this week. On Wednesday, police carried out a search warrant at Elm Street S.W. and Stapp Avenue S.W. in Bessemer.
Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert book Alabama show: How to get tickets
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will perform in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Monday morning. The tour, with special guest Cory Marks, will stop at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
