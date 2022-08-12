ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

West Pond (Green Bay), NF Canada

Happy birthday to me 🥰 this is my second heart I found. We were driving in our road when I seen it hanging from a sign… I told Doug to stop and back up I think I see another ❤️. He backed up and sure enough it was a heart. I was going to leave it for someone else to find but I thought since it is my birthday I’m going to keep it. When I got back in the truck I said to Doug, maybe I should of left it for someone else to find. He said no its your birthday keep it… so if I ever find 1 more I will give them to my 3 grand babies when their older.. show them how kind and wonderful people are.
GREEN BAY, WI
wbrc.com

Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
lowndessignal.com

Deadly crash occurs on Alabama 21

MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, has claimed the life of a Coker woman. Mikayla L. Ramsey, 23, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Sentra she was driving struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John C. Hill, 33, of Millbrook. Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
COKER, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Can You Identify This Person? Multiple Agencies investigating Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card reports

UPDATED! This subject is now wanted for questioning by multiple agencies including Millbrook, Prattville and Hoover. If you can identify this person, please notify CrimeStoppers. FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD. Walmart. 100 Block of Kelley Boulevard. Millbrook, Alabama. Case: MBPD22-0700166. Millbrook Police Department. 334-285-5603. FROM CENTRAL ALABAMA CRIMESTOPPERS. The...
MILLBROOK, AL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
CBS 42

Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
NORTHPORT, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
BIBB COUNTY, AL

