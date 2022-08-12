ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Journal

13-year-old in serious condition after shooting in South Shore

CHICAGO - A young teen is in serious condition this afternoon after he was shot in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon in the 2100 block of E. 71st Street in the South Shore neighborhood on the city's south side. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Garfield Park man shot by police charged with 4 felonies

CHICAGO - A Garfield Park man who was shot by police on the Near West Side Friday afternoon and was the second man shot by police last week, has been charged with four felonies by Chicago Police.[1]. The incident happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 2100 block...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Hit-and-Run driver kills 3, wounds another in South Shore

CHICAGO - A hit-and-run driver killed three adult male pedestrians and injured a fourth man after they drove through them on the city's south side this morning, authorities said. Police are still investigating the incident which reportedly happened just after 5:00 a.m. on the 7000 block of S. Jeffery in...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

16-year-old shot and killed in Riverdale

CHICAGO - Authorities said a teenager was shot and killed this afternoon on the city's far south side. The incident happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the 13100 block of S. Saint Lawrence in the Riverdale neighborhood on the city's far south side. The Riverdale neighborhood lies just north of the Calumet River with south suburband Dolton, Illinois to the south.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago Journal

Weekend Violence Wrap-Up for August 12 - August 14, 2022

All weekends in Chicago are violent but, when you go into a weekend on the heels of two officer-involved-shootings, one on Thursday night and another on Friday afternoon, that's typically not a good sign for the days to come. Bad omens and all that. In addition, while no one can...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

3 injured in shooting outside Six Flags in Gurnee

Update: A white sedan entered the parking lot and drove toward the park's front entrance. People got out of the car and shot at another person in the parking lot before driving away, police said. A 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Illinois, had a thigh wound and a 19-year-old woman from...
GURNEE, IL

