Saline County, AR

THV11

Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch

ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
kuaf.com

A Gangster's Life in Hot Springs

Owney Madden was an infamous New York City gangster. He was feared by rivals and hunted by police. After a prison term he left for Hot Springs and stayed there until his death. This week's archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History help tell the story.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Five Finger Death Punch tour stopping in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five Finger Death Punch will be “Far from Home” when they play in North Little Rock later this year. The heavy metal band, along with Brantley Gilbert, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTTS

3 Dead, 3 Hurt After Shootings In Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State and local authorities are investigating after a series of weekend shootings left three people dead and three others injured in the Little Rock area. As many as 11 shootings happened Saturday and Sunday and authorities are trying to determined whether they are connected.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period

Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Traffic cleared on I-40 after waste management truck overturns

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic near the I-40 interchange has been cleared after an accident involving a waste management truck. The accident was caused after the truck overturned and began leaking diesel, forcing traffic to come to a standstill. The accident caused stoppage throughout the interstate near Frontage...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die

Three people died in North Little Rock early Saturday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, two of the victims were on the Interstate 430 South River Bridge assisting a third motorist with a disabled vehicle from a previous accident. The motorist and the two pedestrians were killed when they and the car, a 2020 Mitsubishi, were struck by the southbound 2020 model Freightliner.

Community Policy