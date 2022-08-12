Read full article on original website
North Little Rock pantry & thrift store caught on fire overnight
Representatives from a North Little Rock thrift store and pantry said Tuesday that their main building was destroyed in a fire.
Little Rock Animal Village kittens heading to north Arkansas
Kittens from the Little Rock Animal Village are heading to northern Arkansas.
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 8 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch
ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
Mayoral candidate Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in Little Rock restaurant bathroom
A Little Rock mayoral candidate campaigning on making streets safer admits he left his loaded gun at a local restaurant.
A Gangster's Life in Hot Springs
Owney Madden was an infamous New York City gangster. He was feared by rivals and hunted by police. After a prison term he left for Hot Springs and stayed there until his death. This week's archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History help tell the story.
LRPD: Deadly crash shuts down part of Scott Hamilton Drive
Police in Little Rock are advising drivers to avoid part of Scott Hamilton Drive after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.
Five Finger Death Punch tour stopping in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five Finger Death Punch will be “Far from Home” when they play in North Little Rock later this year. The heavy metal band, along with Brantley Gilbert, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
Temporary closure of I-40 eastbound in North Little Rock to begin soon
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As part of some ramp construction work that is being done in the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock I-40 eastbound will be closed beginning on August 19. I-40 eastbound will be closed in the north terminal and no thru traffic will be allowed...
Three killed in collision on I-430 bridge early Saturday
Two men and a woman are dead after being struck on the I-430 bridge early Saturday.
Little Rock community activists react to 15 shootings over weekend
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the course of the weekend, Little Rock saw a spree of violent crimes. The Little Rock Police Department has confirmed 15 shootings, with three people dead in a 26-hour time span. Community activists, like Pastor Walter Crockran with the organization 'Arkansas Stop the Violence'...
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
3 Dead, 3 Hurt After Shootings In Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State and local authorities are investigating after a series of weekend shootings left three people dead and three others injured in the Little Rock area. As many as 11 shootings happened Saturday and Sunday and authorities are trying to determined whether they are connected.
Hear how the Little Rock authorities tackled the violent weekend
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department, and Pulaski County deputies formed a united front after the violent weekend.
Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period
Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
Traffic cleared on I-40 after waste management truck overturns
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic near the I-40 interchange has been cleared after an accident involving a waste management truck. The accident was caused after the truck overturned and began leaking diesel, forcing traffic to come to a standstill. The accident caused stoppage throughout the interstate near Frontage...
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
Arkansas Department of Transportation announces temporary closure of I-40 eastbound this weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that Interstate-40 eastbound will experience a full closure this weekend.
Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die
Three people died in North Little Rock early Saturday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, two of the victims were on the Interstate 430 South River Bridge assisting a third motorist with a disabled vehicle from a previous accident. The motorist and the two pedestrians were killed when they and the car, a 2020 Mitsubishi, were struck by the southbound 2020 model Freightliner.
