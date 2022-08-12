Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed
A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
kiwaradio.com
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
KAAL-TV
Charles City man arrested following fatal crash in July
(ABC 6 News) - A Charles City man is facing charges after a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is facing homicide by vehicle and a driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway charge. On July 25th, Cerro Gordo County deputies and Iowa State Patrol...
KIMT
Charles City man arrested for homicide for fatal Cerro Gordo Co. crash
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 58-year-old Charles City man has been arrested for homicide by vehicle after a July 25 crash that killed a Mason City man. Timothy Hoy was arrested Thursday night in relation to the crash last month that killed Steven Miles, 41, of Mason City. The...
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on OWI, drug warrants
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on O'Brien County warrants for first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from a welfare check after he appeared...
Southern Minnesota News
Homicide suspect arrested in Iowa
The suspect in an Albert Lea homicide has been arrested in Iowa. Ben Moreno, 22, was found hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa coordinated with detectives in Freeborn County, and Moreno was arrested without...
Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash in Southern Minnesota Injures Two People
Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved motorcycle crash on I-90 near Fairmont Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling west on the interstate when it left the roadway and crashed in the median in Pleasant Prairie township around 9:10 p.m.
nwestiowa.com
Harris man jailed for false assault report
HARTLEY—A 41-year-old Harris man was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on a charge of false report of an indictable offense to public entity. The arrest of Matthew Loren Speer stemmed from calling the O’Brien County Communications Center in Primghar to report that he had been assaulted in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
kicdam.com
Second Person Charged in Palo Alto County Murder Case Changes Plea
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea deal. 23-year-old Brice Colling was charged in February for his alleged role in the beating death of Rollin Bontrager after his body was found more than two years ago in Virgin Lake south of Ruthven.
kicdam.com
DrugCharges Filed Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Drug charges have been filed against an Estherville teen following a late July traffic stop in rural Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us a deputy initiated the stop on Highway 9 just outside of town shortly after two o’clock on the morning of July 30th where an investigation determined 18-year-old Cristian Lopez-Bartolon was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance.
nwestiowa.com
Carroll man jailed for contact violation
PRIMGHAR—A 27-year-old Carroll man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Daniel Lepird stemmed from him making two phone calls in rural Primghar to a female that he is not to have contact with about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Five charged for being at meth gathering
PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for disorderly conduct
SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Edward Mahlon Gonshorowski stemmed from a report of harassment at his apartment at 612 Eighth St.,...
KEYC
One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
Corydon Times-Republican
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man pleads to illegally having gun
SIOUX CITY—A 34-year-old Hartley man pleaded guilty Aug. 1 in federal court to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Joe Edward Ripka previously was convicted of failure to affix drug stamp on Oct. 23, 2017, in Emmet County District Court in Estherville. The conviction prohibits a person from possessing a firearm.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to two meth arrests
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two drug crimes in less than seven days produce a guilty plea. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp. On July 13, Sharp...
