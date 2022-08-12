ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto County, IA

Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed

A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
SAC COUNTY, IA
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal

Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
RUTHVEN, IA
Charles City man arrested following fatal crash in July

(ABC 6 News) - A Charles City man is facing charges after a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is facing homicide by vehicle and a driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway charge. On July 25th, Cerro Gordo County deputies and Iowa State Patrol...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Sibley man arrested on OWI, drug warrants

SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on O'Brien County warrants for first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from a welfare check after he appeared...
SIBLEY, IA
Homicide suspect arrested in Iowa

The suspect in an Albert Lea homicide has been arrested in Iowa. Ben Moreno, 22, was found hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa coordinated with detectives in Freeborn County, and Moreno was arrested without...
FOREST CITY, IA
Harris man jailed for false assault report

HARTLEY—A 41-year-old Harris man was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on a charge of false report of an indictable offense to public entity. The arrest of Matthew Loren Speer stemmed from calling the O’Brien County Communications Center in Primghar to report that he had been assaulted in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
HARTLEY, IA
Second Person Charged in Palo Alto County Murder Case Changes Plea

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea deal. 23-year-old Brice Colling was charged in February for his alleged role in the beating death of Rollin Bontrager after his body was found more than two years ago in Virgin Lake south of Ruthven.
DrugCharges Filed Following Emmet County Traffic Stop

Estherville, IA (KICD)– Drug charges have been filed against an Estherville teen following a late July traffic stop in rural Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us a deputy initiated the stop on Highway 9 just outside of town shortly after two o’clock on the morning of July 30th where an investigation determined 18-year-old Cristian Lopez-Bartolon was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance.
Carroll man jailed for contact violation

PRIMGHAR—A 27-year-old Carroll man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Daniel Lepird stemmed from him making two phone calls in rural Primghar to a female that he is not to have contact with about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
CARROLL, IA
Five charged for being at meth gathering

PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
Sibley man jailed for disorderly conduct

SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Edward Mahlon Gonshorowski stemmed from a report of harassment at his apartment at 612 Eighth St.,...
SIBLEY, IA
One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash

SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges

Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Hartley man pleads to illegally having gun

SIOUX CITY—A 34-year-old Hartley man pleaded guilty Aug. 1 in federal court to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Joe Edward Ripka previously was convicted of failure to affix drug stamp on Oct. 23, 2017, in Emmet County District Court in Estherville. The conviction prohibits a person from possessing a firearm.
HARTLEY, IA
Mason City man pleads guilty to two meth arrests

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two drug crimes in less than seven days produce a guilty plea. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp. On July 13, Sharp...
MASON CITY, IA

