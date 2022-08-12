Read full article on original website
Related
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Experts Say THIS Caused Idaho’s Loud “BOOM” Over The Weekend
Maybe you were mowing the lawn, or spending time outside with your family, or even simply enjoying a White Claw on your patio when you heard it. A massive boom heard across Idaho and Utah on Saturday. But what was it? Experts have their opinions, and that's only resulted in us having more questions.
You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker
True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are You Smart Enough to Answer a One Million Dollar Question About Idaho?
So, there’s a new Netflix gameshow called, Bullsh*t The Gameshow. The show stars Howie Mandel as the host, and in the most recent episode (Season 1, Episode 8), the million-dollar question was about the Giant Potato Airbnb that we have here in Idaho. The way the show works, is...
Idaho Supreme Court Rules Abortion Will Be Illegal Starting Soon
Despite the efforts of pro-abortion advocates, Idaho's much-discussed trigger law will go into effect this month. The 3-2 decision by the state's highest court means that abortions will be illegal in Idaho beginning August 25th. The case was brought to the justices in reaction to the recent United States Supreme Court ruling sending the abortion issue back to the states.
11 of America’s Most Amazing Motorcycle Road Trips
In the world of hogs and honeys, Idaho rates as prime motorcycle country. Beautiful blacktops, sweeping curves, steep canyons, and rolling hills make the Gem State the ideal landscape for any motorcycle expeditionist. Check out the Snake River-to-Super Volcano-to-Earthquake Lake-to-West Yellow Stone-Run, and the Murphy Loop, three of Idaho’s most...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Adorable Animals That Are Absolutely NOT Welcome in Idaho
If you’ve ever paid a visit to the Idaho Reptile Zoo, you’ve come face-to-face with at least one of these critters. If they’re NOT welcome in Idaho, how does the zoo have a pond full of them?. If you’ve been to the Canyon County Kids Expo, you...
Beautiful Gallery of Scenic Idaho
Voted the 16th most attractive state in the nation by a 2022 Thrillist survey, Idaho's geological breadth and beauty offer some of the most spectacular views in the nation. Some of the Gem State's most breathtaking wonders include:. Craters of the Moon National Monument. Hells Canyon. Redfish Lake. Sawtooth National...
Nation Reacts To Idaho Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision
Friday's decision by the Idaho Supreme Court to eliminate abortions in the Gem State is providing a polarizing national response. Despite being one of the nation's smallest states, the eyes of the country are clearly on the Gem State. Idaho was the first state to be sued by the Joe Biden Justice Department, challenging its abortion law.
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Foods Chefs Say Idahoans Should Never Have Delivered From A Restaurant
Delivery services can be a blessing and they can also be a curse. On one hand, you don't have to get off the couch to get any food you could desire. On the other hand, it could take way longer than expected and your food could show up soggy, cold, and gross.
10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium in 2023
It's been more than 1,100 days since Garth Brooks put on a concert that the Treasure Valley is still talking about!. Not only did the country music legend sell out Albertsons Stadium at Boise State two nights in a row, but he was also single handily responsible for the largest entertainment event to ever take place in Idaho. Between the two nights, Brooks sold 86,000 tickets. Single night attendance set a new attendance record for any event to take place in the stadium. (Mostly because they were able to put seats on the field. You can't do that in the middle of a football game!)
11 Guilt-Free Reasons We’re Thrilled the Kids Are Back in School!
When it comes to summer's end, not all Idaho parents think or feel the same. Some of us wish our kid's summer vacation never ended. Some of us wish we could afford boarding school. And then there are those of us who love our kids more than life itself, but all it takes is one eight-week summer vacation to make us question our life choices.
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho
Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Boise Talk Show Host Responds To Ammon Bundy’s Letter
I appreciate your letter and your kind words. I consider you a friend and a patriot. Whether we agree on everything or not, your courage to sacrifice your liberties for the betterment of others cannot be questioned. You are indeed someone who walks the walk in today's polarized cancel culture...
Boise School Districts That Are in the Top 10 Highest Paying School Districts
Treasure Valley Charters and School Districts are in the Top 10 Highest Paying School Districts in Idaho. Teacher salaries have been fluctuating drastically over the last 2 years, for obvious reasons, but according to Idaho Education News and EastIdahoNews.com, K-12 teacher salaries in Idaho are hitting higher averages than ever before.
Look at the Best Costumes at the Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention
Over the weekend of August 12-14, you may have encountered some zombies, monsters and other costumed characters lurking around the Red Lion Boise Downtowner. If you saw them, did it make you do a double take at the calendar? No, you didn't lose two months in the blink of an eye. These ghosts and ghouls kicked off spooky season early at the second annual Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention.
Popular Caldwell Drive-In “Passes Spatula” to New Owners
There is no shortage of food options in the Treasure Valley, that is for certain. Options are quite diverse if you go looking and with an area as rich in history and legacy as the Treasure Valley, there are some "local favorites" that stand out far more than the rest.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0