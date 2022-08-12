ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

104.3 WOW Country

Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Visit Idaho's Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare

Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Supreme Court Rules Abortion Will Be Illegal Starting Soon

Despite the efforts of pro-abortion advocates, Idaho's much-discussed trigger law will go into effect this month. The 3-2 decision by the state's highest court means that abortions will be illegal in Idaho beginning August 25th. The case was brought to the justices in reaction to the recent United States Supreme Court ruling sending the abortion issue back to the states.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

11 of America's Most Amazing Motorcycle Road Trips

In the world of hogs and honeys, Idaho rates as prime motorcycle country. Beautiful blacktops, sweeping curves, steep canyons, and rolling hills make the Gem State the ideal landscape for any motorcycle expeditionist. Check out the Snake River-to-Super Volcano-to-Earthquake Lake-to-West Yellow Stone-Run, and the Murphy Loop, three of Idaho’s most...
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho's Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Beautiful Gallery of Scenic Idaho

Voted the 16th most attractive state in the nation by a 2022 Thrillist survey, Idaho's geological breadth and beauty offer some of the most spectacular views in the nation. Some of the Gem State's most breathtaking wonders include:. Craters of the Moon National Monument. Hells Canyon. Redfish Lake. Sawtooth National...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Nation Reacts To Idaho Supreme Court's Abortion Decision

Friday's decision by the Idaho Supreme Court to eliminate abortions in the Gem State is providing a polarizing national response. Despite being one of the nation's smallest states, the eyes of the country are clearly on the Gem State. Idaho was the first state to be sued by the Joe Biden Justice Department, challenging its abortion law.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State's Albertsons Stadium in 2023

It's been more than 1,100 days since Garth Brooks put on a concert that the Treasure Valley is still talking about!. Not only did the country music legend sell out Albertsons Stadium at Boise State two nights in a row, but he was also single handily responsible for the largest entertainment event to ever take place in Idaho. Between the two nights, Brooks sold 86,000 tickets. Single night attendance set a new attendance record for any event to take place in the stadium. (Mostly because they were able to put seats on the field. You can't do that in the middle of a football game!)
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Talk Show Host Responds To Ammon Bundy's Letter

I appreciate your letter and your kind words. I consider you a friend and a patriot. Whether we agree on everything or not, your courage to sacrifice your liberties for the betterment of others cannot be questioned. You are indeed someone who walks the walk in today's polarized cancel culture...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Look at the Best Costumes at the Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention

Over the weekend of August 12-14, you may have encountered some zombies, monsters and other costumed characters lurking around the Red Lion Boise Downtowner. If you saw them, did it make you do a double take at the calendar? No, you didn't lose two months in the blink of an eye. These ghosts and ghouls kicked off spooky season early at the second annual Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

