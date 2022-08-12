Read full article on original website
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman
The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
Gators already feeling effects of newly opened Heavener Football Training Center
Sunday marked move-in day for the Gators at the brand-new $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center, which has been under construction since the summer of 2020, for the first time as a team. It has garnered glowing reviews from players, like a kid in a candy shop. The...
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
Top247 CB Jordan Matthews commits to Vols, picks Tennessee over Texas
Jordan Matthews has visited Texas at least four times, and the Longhorns have been widely viewed for months as the team to beat for him. But one trip to Tennessee nearly two months ago was enough for the Vols to sell him on his opportunity in their secondary and ultimately pull off an upset for one of their top targets.
Watch: Marcus Freeman Announces Notre Dame's Starting Quarterback
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman, in consultation with Quarterback Coach Tommy Rees, named sophomore Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback for the 134th edition of Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish open the season on Saturday, September 3rd in Columbus against Ohio State.
Preps To Pros: Texas A&M leading the way for 4-star WR Hykeem Williams
In this segment of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna discuss Hykeem Williams and how close is Texas A&M to landing him.
Practice focus: Florida fall camp day 10
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
QB Connor Bazelak discusses why he transferred to Indiana
Missouri transfer QB Connor Bazelak transferred to Indiana in the winter, and so far, he said he feels right at home.
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith on Terps' local recruiting, relationship with Williams, Duke and more
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith returned to College Park earlier this month for the alumni game against Georgetown. Smith didn't play, but he was invited as a special guest, and the fans at Xfinity Center made him feel like one, he told Etan Thomas of The Basketball News. "I mean,...
Georgia recruit Buckeyes have offered has next Ohio State visit set
A very talented Georgia recruit leaves no doubt about his strong interest in Ohio State and has his next visit with the Buckeyes set.
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
