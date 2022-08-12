ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon-Express

OSU men's basketball: Grad transfer Dzmitry Ryuny ready to be a team leader

Dzmitry Ryuny left a place where he felt he wasn’t valued as he was in the past and looked for somewhere new. The spot he found was at Oregon State after the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward fell out of the rotation at San Francisco following a foot injury last summer that didn’t allow him to get back to the practice floor until a week before the season opener.
Associated Press ranks Oregon just outside the Top 10

The first Associated Press college football rankings came out and they tend to think a little more highly of the Oregon Ducks than the coaches. Oregon will begin the season as the No. 11 team in the nation, one spot better than the coaches, who have the Ducks No. 12 in their poll. To no one’s surprise, Alabama is the No. 1 team in the land with Oregon’s first opponent, Georgia, coming in at No. 3. The Bulldogs received three first-place votes. Ohio State is No. 2. But the Ducks are not the highest ranking Pac-12 school. That accolade goes to Utah, which comes in at No. 7. USC is ranked No. 14, and BYU, Oregon’s third nonconference opponent in 2022, starts the season at No. 25. UCLA was the only other Pac-12 team to receive votes with two. List ProDucks Reactions: All the best buzz from Oregon Ducks in Week 1 of NFL preseason
4-star athlete Kenyon Sadiq commits to Oregon in surprise announcement

Sometimes the best things don’t need all the bells and whistles. Seemingly out of nowhere, 4-star athlete Kenyon Sadiq announced he will be an Oregon Duck and join an already impressive Class of 2023. At 6-foot-3, 220-pounder out of Idaho Falls, Idaho, it’s assumed the Ducks will use Sadiq as a tight end. He was offered by schools such as Iowa State, Michigan, Washington and Stanford. According to 247sports.com, Sadiq is the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Idaho and the No. 11 athlete in the nation with a composite rating of 0.9026. Usually, athletes of this caliber tend to make the announcement of where they will be playing in college via some sort of televised production. Instead, Sadiq posted on Twitter out of the blue that he will be an Oregon Duck. 100% Committed!! 🦆 Dream come true! #Scoducks @RAREAcademyID @BrandonHuffman @ChadSimmons_ @GoodEatzSWR @CoachDanLanning @DrewMehringer @junioradams13 @CoachJoeLorig pic.twitter.com/4D98WcCWeE — Kenyon Sadiq 4⭐️ (@KenyonSadiq) August 15, 2022  
ClutchPoints

Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12

Oregon football is looking to have a strong 2022 campaign. In fact, the Ducks are getting ready for one of Week 1’s premier games against the Georgia Bulldogs. That will take place on September 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dan Lanning will make his coaching debut in this game, going up against the group […] The post Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
