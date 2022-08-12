ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
The Independent

Fox News airs edited photo of Trump raid judge with Ghislaine Maxwell

Fox News has been slammed for airing a doctored image of the federal judge who signed off on the recent Mar-a-Lago search warrant seemingly getting a foot massage from Ghislaine Maxwell.On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, stand-in host Brian Kilmeade showed the fake image of Maxwell and Bruce Reinhart, who has been the target of death threats and harassment over the raid. “So, a picture of Bruce Reinhart, this is the judge in charge of the, of the ah... of the ah, as you know of the warrant. And we’ll see if he’s going to release it next. He...
POTUS
