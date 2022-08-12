Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantafi.com
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station
Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
AccessAtlanta
Women & Wine Weekend brings top-notch networking event to Atlanta
With celebrity panels, vendors and several parties, it was a weekend to remember at “Women & Wine Weekend,” a three-day conference. While it may sound like an event that’s just for the ladies, don’t let the name fool you, “Women & Wine Weekend” offered something for everyone. The weekend focuses on inspiring, uplifting and motivating attendees while giving them the chance to network with other like-minded individuals. This year’s panelists included a number of well-known names, like Yandy Smith-Harris from “Love & Hip Hop,” Dr. Jackie and Dr. Heavenly from “Married to Medicine” as well as “Fashion Bomb Daily” creator Claire Sulmers.
luxury-houses.net
Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
carvdnstone.com
Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta Ends August 14, Here's a Restaurant Spotlight: Superior Vegan
Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta has made its return for the fifth year in the row. Every year the week is dedicated to celebrating African American, African, and Caribbean’s impact in the food industry. This year’s celebration started on August 5, 2022 and ends August 14, 2022. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccessAtlanta
Enter to win tickets: Streetlight Manifesto is coming to Atlanta
Streetlight Manifesto is comprised of seven guys, seven different musical backgrounds, seven different personalities and one unmistakable voice. Formed four years ago in New Jersey, the Streetlight boys have redefined what most expect from a “ska” band. One part rock, one part ska, with influences from Latin, klezmer, folk, world, funk, jazz and classical thrown in, the band has traveled the world spreading their infectious and energetic tunes to all who will listen.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
What's a good place in Atlanta to get a couples massage?
Looking to get a couples massage as preferably in the Smyrna area. It'll be out first time at a massage. It doesn't have to be fancy or anything, I just want an awesome massage to get rid of all my knots that I've gotten from working as a nurse lol. Thanks in advance.——Posted by u/AndyK803.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta
The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
Bham Now
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
AccessAtlanta
Enter to win tickets: The Australian Pink Floyd Show is coming to Atlanta
The Australian Pink Floyd Show not only revives the iconic Pink Floyd sound, but they have also expertly recreated the entire Pink Floyd concert experience. The band even played at Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour’s 50th birthday party!. The band is currently on a world tour called “All That’s...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett County: Take a Staycation This Fall
With summer winding down and school starting up, a Gwinnett Staycation offers plenty of touristy things to do without days of travel. Did you know the largest Hindu Mandir (temple) in the U.S. is right here in Gwinnett and open for tours? The magnificent BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir opened on Rockbridge Road in Lilburn in 2007 after only 17 months of construction. More than 34,000 pieces of limestone, marble, and sandstone were hand-carved in India and assembled in Lilburn like a giant jigsaw puzzle. There are some restrictions on photography (outside only) and a modest dress code. Visiting hours are 9:00am to 6:00pm daily, no reservations required, and admission is free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlanta Daily World
Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music
Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
AccessAtlanta
10 Black-owned boutiques in Atlanta to support
There is no question that Atlanta’s Black historical and cultural roots run deep in the city. With that comes the significance of Atlanta’s Black community and ultimately, the influence it has on the world. The city is home to an array of remarkable Black-owned local businesses that play...
buckhead.com
Buckhead Then & Now: The Buckhead Theatre
The Buckhead Theatre opened in 1930 at 3110 Roswell Road, a focal point of the Buckhead Triangle intersection. This former movie theatre now hosts a variety of performances and events such as lectures, comedy, Broadway plays, concerts, private and public events. The Theatre opened on June 2, 1930, and quickly became a popular movie house & icon of Buckhead nightlife.
CBS 46
Atlanta neighbors frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in Midtown are frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic concerts at the Fox Theatre. “It turns into absolute debauchery for two, four and five days at a time,” said Deford Smith, who lives near the Fox Theatre. Smith said a select group...
tornadopix.com
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
CBS 46
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
creativeloafing.com
Smith's Olde Bar
Cost: $20-$25 [click here for more]. Wednesday August 17, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/17/2022 8:00 PM. Monday August 22, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/22/2022 8:00 PM. Thursday August 25, 2022 09:00 PM EDT 08/25/2022 9:00 PM. Alt-rock with The pauses / Five Eight / World Is Watching. Cost: $10-$16 [click...
Comments / 0