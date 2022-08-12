Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
AccessAtlanta
Women & Wine Weekend brings top-notch networking event to Atlanta
With celebrity panels, vendors and several parties, it was a weekend to remember at “Women & Wine Weekend,” a three-day conference. While it may sound like an event that’s just for the ladies, don’t let the name fool you, “Women & Wine Weekend” offered something for everyone. The weekend focuses on inspiring, uplifting and motivating attendees while giving them the chance to network with other like-minded individuals. This year’s panelists included a number of well-known names, like Yandy Smith-Harris from “Love & Hip Hop,” Dr. Jackie and Dr. Heavenly from “Married to Medicine” as well as “Fashion Bomb Daily” creator Claire Sulmers.
AccessAtlanta
Enter to win tickets: Streetlight Manifesto is coming to Atlanta
Streetlight Manifesto is comprised of seven guys, seven different musical backgrounds, seven different personalities and one unmistakable voice. Formed four years ago in New Jersey, the Streetlight boys have redefined what most expect from a “ska” band. One part rock, one part ska, with influences from Latin, klezmer, folk, world, funk, jazz and classical thrown in, the band has traveled the world spreading their infectious and energetic tunes to all who will listen.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
AccessAtlanta
Your chance to win Mary J. Blige tickets for Atlanta show
The legend herself is coming to Atlanta and now is your chance to win tickets to the show. Hologic Inc., the official presenting sponsor of Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, and a global leader in women’s health is giving lucky fans the chance to win two tickets to her upcoming concert in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
AccessAtlanta
Labor Day 2022: What stores are open, closed in Atlanta?
Observed each year on the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of American workers’ social and economic achievements. And what better way to celebrate your labor than to spend its fruits? Labor day is an excellent day for shopping, full of special holiday and end-of-summer deals.
Comments / 0