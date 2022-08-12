With celebrity panels, vendors and several parties, it was a weekend to remember at “Women & Wine Weekend,” a three-day conference. While it may sound like an event that’s just for the ladies, don’t let the name fool you, “Women & Wine Weekend” offered something for everyone. The weekend focuses on inspiring, uplifting and motivating attendees while giving them the chance to network with other like-minded individuals. This year’s panelists included a number of well-known names, like Yandy Smith-Harris from “Love & Hip Hop,” Dr. Jackie and Dr. Heavenly from “Married to Medicine” as well as “Fashion Bomb Daily” creator Claire Sulmers.

