ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Quantum Leap season 1: release date, cast and everything we know about the reboot

By Sarabeth Pollock
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

When Dr. Sam Beckett made his last jump into the Quantum Leap accelerator nearly 30 years ago, fans of the beloved science fiction series wondered what happened to him. It remained a question for decades. The new Quantum Leap reboot could answer those questions while embarking on new adventures through the accelerator.

This time around, it’s Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) who is making the jumps with his trusted holographic confidant, Addison (Caitlin Bassett).

Here’s everything you need to know about Quantum Leap season 1.

When is the Quantum Leap season 1 release date?

Quantum Leap season 1 premieres Monday, September 19, in the US. It airs at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, following two-hour episodes of The Voice kicking off the night at 8 pm ET/PT.

At this time there’s no word on when Quantum Leap season 1 is premiering in the UK, but we’ll provide updates as soon as they’re available.

Who is in the Quantum Leap season 1 cast?

Raymond Lee ( Kevin Can F*** Himself ) leads an all-star cast in Quantum Leap season 1. Notably, military veteran Caitlin Bassett is making her professional acting debut in the new series.

Take a look:

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlzDK_0hFLCSv200

Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXKvT_0hFLCSv200

Ernie Hudson as Herbert "Magic" Williams in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qchdO_0hFLCSv200

Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1IXH_0hFLCSv200

Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chou in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaBcc_0hFLCSv200

Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

What is Quantum Leap season 1 about?

NBC has provided a very thorough synopsis of the Quantum Leap reboot and thankfully it addresses how the new show connects to the original series. We know that’s something everyone who watched the original series is likely wondering.

"It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

"At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert 'Magic' Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit 'Ziggy,' and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

"As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben’s leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever."

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will write and executive produce. Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Ryan Lindenberg, Robert Hull and Martin Gero executive produce.

Is there a trailer for Quantum Leap season 1?

There’s no trailer for Quantum Leap season 1, but there are some photos available from the new series to hold us over until the trailer arrives.

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zT5yH_0hFLCSv200

Ernie Hudson, Nanrisa Lee, Mason Alexander Park and Caitlin Bassett in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lkolx_0hFLCSv200

Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett in Quantum Leap (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktQV1_0hFLCSv200

Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIUNy_0hFLCSv200

Raymond Lee in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

How to watch Quantum Leap season 1

Quantum Leap season 1 airs on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock . If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Is the original Quantum Leap available to stream?

The original Quantum Leap rand for five seasons and aired from 1989 to 1993. It starred Scott Bakula as Sam Beckett and Dean Stockwell as his holographic advisor and friend, known as The Observer.

You can stream the original series on a number of platforms including Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Vudu.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Caitlin Bassett
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Dean Stockwell
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Leap#Sling Tv#Nbc#The Voice
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

161
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy