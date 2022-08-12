ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Richland Hills, TX

News Channel 25

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance. Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder

MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting Girlfriend's Son: Fort Worth Police

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his girlfriend's son during a dispute, police say. At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police were called to a shooting at the Fairview Apartments on Lackland Road. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Talon Connery had been shot in his back. Connery...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Arrested in White Settlement Motel Stabbing: Police

A woman is now in jail following a stabbing at a Motel 6 in White Settlement on Thursday night, according to police. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook was leaving a back-to-school event at Brewer High School, and Assistant Chief Denison was leaving a recruit testing even when they heard a stabbing call dispatched at Motel 6 with the suspect fleeing on foot. They both responded to the call to assist officers.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register. A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker. The man and woman then fled on foot. According to police, they have stolen from the store before.Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

A Father Accidentally Kills Son

A father accidentally shot his nine-year-old son last Tuesday, killing him. It happened at home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County. The Texas Rangers are investigating alongside the Hood County Sheriff’s Office. They took the boy by air ambulance to Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died. The shooting was the second this week in North Texas involving a child. The day after the shooting in Hood County, a ten-year-old was shot in the foot in Dallas but survived. It happened at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. Police are searching for a suspect who shot at the car with the boy inside. The victim’s father told CBS 11 that the child was doing well.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek driver who fled fatal pedestrian crash in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man Friday night. The auto-pedestrian crash happened just before 10 p.m., at the intersection of Vaughn Boulevard and Avenue H. Police said the victim was lawfully crossing Vaughn Blvd., when he was...
FORT WORTH, TX
KLTV

Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested

The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard

On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft

Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
ODESSA, TX

