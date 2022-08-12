Saving Tips For Back-To-School Shopping Amid High Inflation
As we approach mid-August, students across the country are preparing for the return to school, which means back-to-school shopping — at least for the families that didn't get a head start earlier this summer. This year, school-related expenses are expected to take a major financial toll on many American families already dealing with inflation. Elizabeth Ebert, a partner at Infosys Consulting, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Comments / 0