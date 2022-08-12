ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Saving Tips For Back-To-School Shopping Amid High Inflation

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlQln_0hFL7iwg00

As we approach mid-August, students across the country are preparing for the return to school, which means back-to-school shopping — at least for the families that didn't get a head start earlier this summer. This year, school-related expenses are expected to take a major financial toll on many American families already dealing with inflation. Elizabeth Ebert, a partner at Infosys Consulting, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Higher Mortgage Rates Are Making Housing Shortage Worse, Says Builder

Rising mortgage interest rates are hitting the brakes on a red-hot U.S. housing market, but in the long run, it may bring a whole new world of hurt for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage loan jumped to 5.22 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac. That's up from around 2.8 percent this time last year, and the higher rate is already translating into reduced demand and signs that homebuilders are pulling back: Construction spending fell 1.1 percent in June from the month before, while housing starts fell 2 percent, and housing completions dropped 4.6 percent, according to the...
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Trulieve Looks Ahead to Cannabis Reform Efforts as Q2 Earnings Come In

Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve reported an uptick in retail revenue and a drop in wholesale revenue in its second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. CEO Kim Rivers said that she is “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of federal reform before the close of 2022, even as the company announced it will exit the Nevada market and close certain California locations as part of an ongoing strategy compounded by macroeconomic pressures on consumers."That work has begun,” Rivers said on a call with analysts. “With the macro environment on top, it provides perhaps greater visibility, and it becomes more clear.”For the second quarter,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#American#Infosys Consulting
Cheddar News

Mariah Carey, Usher Among 2022 Global Citizen Festival Stars Tackling Extreme Poverty

Global Citizen is looking to raise the bar in the fight against extreme poverty, and this year, a lot of star power will be backing the organization's efforts to raise awareness. The 2022 Global Citizen Festival lineups have been announced, but this time there will be two major concerts happening simultaneously.In New York City, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, MANESKIN, Metallica, and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be the master of ceremonies for the night, told the Associated Press that "urgent mobilization" is needed to address hunger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Powerverse Continues, Women's Baseball, 'Prey' & More

It's still summer, and it's still sizzling. Need something to do indoors? Check out the return to the Powerverse on Starz, the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Hulu's surprise huge hit from the "Predator" franchise, the origins of the Williams sisters, and a classic throwback from the '80s.Power Book III: Raising Kanan, S2 - StarzPicked by Reporter Lawrence BantonThe Powerverse is gearing up for its return to television, starting with the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sunday, August 14. The prequel story to Power has certainly lived up to the hype from the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs to Start Week

U.S. stocks closed near session highs on Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of retail earnings from companies like Walmart and Target. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.4%, the S&P 500 +0.40% rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.6%. William Houston, chief investment officer of Bay Street Capital Holdings, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Charlamagne Tha God, Patina Miller & Consequence: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.'Raising Kanan' CastActors Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis joined Cheddar News' Hena Doba this week ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The duo talked about what to expect from the upcoming season and how their characters have progressed in the show. Miller also talked about her return to the Great White Way as she...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

National Restaurant Association EVP Talks Challenges Facing the Restaurant Industry

Restaurants and the grocery store are two places consumers have definitely felt inflation; however, prices at the supermarket have recently risen even more than prices at restaurants. In fact, July saw the biggest inflationary gap between grocery stores and restaurants since the 1970s. The restaurant industry is still facing challenges, like a drop in demand and labor shortages, as it still continues to recover from the pandemic. Sean Kennedy, Executive Vice President for Public Affairs for the National Restaurant Association, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cheddar News

Bitcoin Hits $25,000 Threshold, But Can It Sustain Momentum?

Bitcoin is starting the week around $24,000, even hitting the $25,000 mark Sunday into Monday, as investors show some optimism after July inflation data shows high prices cooling slowly. Meanwhile, Ether is also moving slightly higher thanks to a successful test run ahead of next month's so-called 'Merge' of its underlying blockchain. Can cryptocurrencies keep their momentum going, or is this rally going to be short-lived? Tony Saliba, CEO of Mercury Digital Assets, joins Closing Bell to discuss crypto price movement, factors to watch, and more.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Common Problem of 'Overstimulation' Pushed Tom Holland to Social Media Hiatus

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland announced that he is stepping back from social media for his own mental health. It's the latest example of Hollywood elites taking a break, and it refocuses the spotlight on the negative effects that the internet and social can have on wellness.. Holland revealed in an Instagram post that the overstimulation from mindless scrolling and the numerous comments about his personal life began to take a toll on him. He joins a long list of celebrities who have taken breaks from social media in order to protect their mental health,  like model Chrissy Teigen,...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Revenge Travel is Causing Packed Airport Surging Airfares

The surge in travel has been a boom to airlines--- driving revenue above 2019 levels even as airlines fly less than they did before the pandemic. This year consumers proved they are willing to pay higher prices to take to the sky. In July, airfare rose 16% compared to the same time in 2019, according to recent CPI data. Meanwhile, rising fuel costs, staff shortages, and other headaches force some airliners to adjust flight schedules. Jim Corridore, Senior Insights Manager at SimilarWeb, talks about how travel has changed since the Pandemic and the major headwinds facing the airline industry.
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy