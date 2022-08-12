ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
5NEWS

Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District

FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
KHBS

Fort Smith clinic offers free health fair

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Good Samaritan Clinic in Fort Smith held its free back-to-school party and health fair Saturday. The event included free food, music and activities. Volunteers were also on hand to distribute free school supplies. For students who play sports, free physicals were also offered by...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fort Smith, AR
Education
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fort Smith, AR
5NEWS

Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon. According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
KHBS

Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Holland
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

FBI agents from Fayetteville, Arkansas, office arrests alleged human trafficker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Agents from the FBI office in Fayetteville arrested an alleged human trafficker and found two victims, according to a news release the bureau sent Monday. The FBI has worked with several local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas since Aug. 4. The team identified two victims and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Cruises in Game 3 of Foreign Tour

COMO, Italy – Arkansas held Orange1 Bassano to nine third-quarter points and cruised to a 75-54 decision Thursday night. It marked game three of the foreign tour and the first of two in Como before returning to Fayetteville Tuesday. The final game of the tour is set for Monday (Aug. 15) versus the Bakken Bears, a top-tier professional team from Denmark.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy