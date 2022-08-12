Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and GravyCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found ThisCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business ClosesCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
Fort Smith road closures as new college students arrive
Nearly 800 students at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith will start moving on campus on August 18-20.
Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District
FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
Fort Smith clinic offers free health fair
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Good Samaritan Clinic in Fort Smith held its free back-to-school party and health fair Saturday. The event included free food, music and activities. Volunteers were also on hand to distribute free school supplies. For students who play sports, free physicals were also offered by...
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon. According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
Fayetteville Schools, police going to city council for new SRO
As school is set to start next week for much of our area, schools across Northwest Arkansas are looking at ways to improve safety. One of those ways is through School Resource Officers.
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FBI agents from Fayetteville, Arkansas, office arrests alleged human trafficker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Agents from the FBI office in Fayetteville arrested an alleged human trafficker and found two victims, according to a news release the bureau sent Monday. The FBI has worked with several local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas since Aug. 4. The team identified two victims and...
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Franklin County deputies are searching for 26-year-old Jonah Crouch, who was last seen leaving work at Butter Ball on July 29. Deputies say his vehicle isn't with him and what he was wearing when he was last seen isn't known at this time. If you...
U of A short on freshmen dorms
The University of Arkansas is expecting another record-setting freshmen class for this upcoming year. On August 22, about 6,200 new hogs will walk to a college class for the first time, some with a longer walk than others.
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
Arkansas Cruises in Game 3 of Foreign Tour
COMO, Italy – Arkansas held Orange1 Bassano to nine third-quarter points and cruised to a 75-54 decision Thursday night. It marked game three of the foreign tour and the first of two in Como before returning to Fayetteville Tuesday. The final game of the tour is set for Monday (Aug. 15) versus the Bakken Bears, a top-tier professional team from Denmark.
Eric Musselman names area of Arkansas team he's 'extremely concerned' about
Arkansas men’s basketball has some serious work to do before the season starts. Although the season doesn’t begin until October, head coach Eric Musselman thinks there are already areas of serious concern. Musselman recently spoke after a game the Razorbacks played on their European tour, saying (via On3...
