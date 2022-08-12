ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Rapidly expanding South Florida bank names new local market president

Tom Lambert has joined Seacoast Bank (NASDAQ: SBCF) as Tampa market president. According to a news release, Lambert brings more than three decades of banking industry experience to the Stuart-based community bank, which expanded to Tampa Bay in 2017 when it acquired Gulfshore Bank and Northstar Bank. A Tampa resident since 2000, he has held several leadership positions at BB&T and Truist Bank.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Communities focus on building homes for multigenerational living

Like thousands of Northeasterners, New Jersey resident Janice Markell thought her life plan might eventually take her to Florida. Someday. She just didn’t think it would happen so fast, in spring 2021, not long after she turned 60. And she never thought her Florida relocation would take place in a custom-built home designed to provide private quarters for three generations. There’s the middle generation — Markell, now 62, and her husband, Don Markell, 75. The couple is sandwiched by their son, Spencer Markell, 27, and Janice’s mom, Edna Smith, 92.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
995qyk.com

The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices

House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota

Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
NORTH PORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Transactions: July 26 to Aug. 1

Buyer: Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. Buyer: Allister 37 East DMR LLC, Allister 384 LLC, Allister CRNC LLC, Allister EP LLC, Allister FA LLC, Allister NS LLC, and Allister Park LLC. Seller: Allister Place Owner LLC, Allister Place TIC II Owner LLC, and Allister Place TIC III Owner LLC. Address:...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa storage facility sells for nearly $20 million

An 83,000-square-foot storage facility in Tampa has sold for $18.5 million. The five-story storage building at 3935 W. Cypress St. sits on a prime piece of local real estate at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry. This is almost directly across the street from the new 22-acre, $500 million Midtown Tampa development that includes offices, apartments, a hotel, restaurants, and retailers REI and Whole Foods.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Uncertain future for Albert Whitted Airport

There's growing uncertainty around the future of St. Pete's Albert Whitted Airport. The city-owned property sits on prime real estate in downtown, right along the water. Mayor Ken Welch and his administration want to know if it could be better used for something else.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

South Sarasota shopping center sells

Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
SARASOTA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa

The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

New charter school opens for Lakewood Ranch students

School administrators Bradley Warren and Cheryl Cendan spent a lot of time inside the Starbucks and Panera cafes on State Road 70, just off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, earlier this year. Not necessarily for a double shot of espresso or a Green Passion smoothie. But instead to meet individually with hundreds...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming

No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Sarasota celebrates grand re-opening of Kids First center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The renovation was entirely funded by church member donations and the total renovation took seven weeks. The idea for the renovation came almost a year ago and after community donations, the church was able to start planning the new design and layout. “The old facility did...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge

If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

How to spend a day in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place

It’s been a long time coming — and it’s finally happening. Waterside Place has opened its doors to the world, and there’s more to come in the next few months. We spent a day there in mid-summer wandering the streets of this sparkling enclave on the water’s edge of Kingfisher Lake.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch scraps Moffitt’s plans for St. Pete

Plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and residential complex are now scrapped due to a lack of affordable housing units. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has rejected Moffitt Cancer Center (and partners’) $5 million offer and proposal for the 4.59-acre site at 800 1st Ave. S. in downtown St. Pete. The proposal was for a 75,000-square-foot cancer center that would be three stories, alongside a 30-story residential tower with limited affordable housing units, a potential 14-story hotel and a parking garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

