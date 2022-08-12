Read full article on original website
Got a West Seattle Elementary kindergartener-to-be in the family?
A little over three weeks till the new school year, and some are looking ahead to starting school for the very first time. One mom is hoping to start connecting with other families in advance, and asked us to help get the word out:. Hi neighbors! We have a soon-to-be...
UPDATE: Thousands lose water in West Seattle, after big break at 24th/Kenyon
4:18 PM: We’ve just heard from several people in Gatewood and Sunrise Heights who are suddenly without water. Nothing’s on the Seattle Public Utilities outage map so far. We’re checking with SPU; in the meantime, here’s the number to call if it’s happened to you – 206-386-1800 (although we’re being told people are having trouble getting through).
STREET PARTIES: Two West Seattle events planned for August 27th
Looking ahead, set aside Saturday, August 27th, as a day for two road-closing celebrations at the north and south ends of West Seattle. ADMIRAL JUNCTION FUNKTION: Noon-9 pm, California SW between Admiral Way and SW Walker will be closed for this first-ever celebration of the heart of the Admiral business district, co-presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce with city support. Full details to come, but you can go here for a preview of the entertainment lineup – there’ll be a stage near SW College.
From Alki Beach Pride to South Delridge Farmers Market, 18 events around West Seattle and vicinity for your Saturday
(Great Blue Heron, photographed at Lincoln Park by David Dimmit) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening on this mid-August Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. We will be working in South Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW...
Paddling, laughing, crafting, much more for your West Seattle Monday
(Cooper’s Hawk, photographed in Arbor Heights by Mark) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for today/tonight:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup is the north play area at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), until 6 pm.
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Don’t put away your fans yet
(Photo sent Saturday by David White) We might see 90-degree weather again this week. No alerts yet but the newest National Weather Service forecast suggests the high on Thursday could reach the lower 90s. Every other day this week has 80s as a possibility. “Normal” high right now would be upper 70s. The NWS says record number of 90+-degree days in a year is 12, set in 2015; if Thursday does get to 90 or higher, that would be the 11th this year.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on 35th SW
One more gunfire incident to report from last night – this time from the SPD report summaries: Around 11:30 pm in the 7500 block of 35th SW, 911 callers reported “hearing 4 shots and a vehicle speeding away,” according to the summary. Police found a driver who told them he was heading southbound on 35th SW when a black Mercedes came up to pass them in the turn lane, and shot at them while doing so. No injuries but, the report says, the “victim’s vehicle was struck one time, incapacitating the vehicle.” Officers found evidence of gunfire and also a Metro bus driver who saw what happened; investigators were checking to see if the bus camera(s) recorded anything related.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday info
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, August 15th. Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Spot...
CORONAVIRUS: Updated West Seattle, countywide numbers
*Currently averaging 16 new hospitalizations daily (up from 14 a week ago) *8 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment) *Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (up from last week’s two-week average, 2) For West...
FOUND DOG: Arbor Heights – August 13, 2022 3:30 pm
Found Aug 13 2022 near 35th SW and SW 100th. Arbor Heights around 3:00 pm. Contact 206 437-4482 or 206 321-0218.
CORONAVIRUS: Vaccination pop-up at Seacrest today
Thanks to Carolyn for the tip. You can get COVID vaccinations/boosters at a West Seattle pop-up now through 3 pm. It’s happening at Seacrest Park (1660 Harbor SW) now through 3 pm. The county website says it’s in partnership with Alki Beach Pride, though ABP activities at Seacrest don’t officially start until noon. No specifics are listed for this one beyond the time but pop-ups are generally open to all, first-come first-served, no appointment required.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 more thefts – van with rock-star history, truck with tow package, 18 gallons of gas
Three thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:. VAN WITH ROCK-STAR HISTORY: That’s Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan with the van he reports has been stolen. It’s a black 2005 Chevy Express passenger van, license plate BUB3110, stolen in the Alki area Saturday night/early Sunday morning. This is not the old Easy Street-branded van you might have seen in the area, he explains::
UPDATE: House fire on 35th SW
2:17 AM: Seattle Fire is at the scene of another “full response” – this time a house fire in the 4000 block of 35th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come. 2:20 AM: Firefighters told dispatch this apparently started as an electrical fire and they think they have it pretty close to handled.
westseattleblog.com
Reply To: Hair Salon Receptionist
My name is Renee Umeno. I am interested in your receptionist position. I have been in sales and customer service my whole life. I am a stay at home mom here in Alki looking to re-enter the workforce. I really enjoy working with people and feel my social skills would be a great fit for this position. Thank you for your consideration.
