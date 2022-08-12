“I want to be the first person to get a billion followers”: MrBeast shares his forthcoming tasks with the fans

Read full article on original website
Waitresses Are Saying They Make More Tips Wearing Pigtails, And It's Opened A Whole Conversation About The Sexualization Of Young Girls
A woman named Bella said it is an uncomfortable feeling knowing this about the hairstyle. "This is just another thing that proves young women are sexualized in society in today's world," she said, adding that she, unfortunately, has proof of it through her experiment.
Bella Hadid Opened Up About Being "Extracted" From Her Palestinian Family And Not Being Allowed "To Live In A Muslim Culture"
“I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day."
Improv Legend Colin Mochrie Talks Hit Show 'Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis'
Colin Mochrie, comedian and improv legend, joins Cheddar News to talk success of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' and his latest show 'Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis.'
The Reboot Of "A League Of Their Own" Is Queer And Much Closer To The Real Story
Amazon Prime's reboot of the 1992 classic movie is a wobbly but passionate queer series that's full of potential.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘High Heat’ On Netflix, A Telenovela Where A Man Becomes A Firefighter To Get Revenge On His Brother
While High Heat isn’t the kind of telenovela that we may be used to seeing here, with romantic comedy and lots of twists joined with moments of high drama, it’s still pure soapy cheese to us, and that’s just fine. It’s got the twists and interconnecting plots, and lots of abtastic guys who have somehow misplaced their shirts. What else do you want from a telenovela? HIGH HEAT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Through some smoke, a shirtless firefighter saunters towards a photographer. The Gist: In the middle of the photo shoot, an alarm goes off. It’s one of the first...
Meet new Meta COO Javier Olivan, the 'super-low-ego, humble' company veteran filling Sheryl Sandberg's large shoes who rarely uses Facebook or Instagram
Javier "Javi" Olivan has worked at Facebook for 15 years and is largely to thank for the company's meteoric global dominance.
Set photos from the Fallout TV series have leaked
Several set photos from Amazon’s upcoming Fallout TV series have leaked online. Some of which allegedly show off the iconic and all-new locations alike. Over on r/Fotv, a Subreddit devoted to discussing the show, user International_Tip123 posted the set images earlier this week but took them down not long after out of concern for Amazon’s retribution. Thankfully, those photos are still all over social media for your viewing pleasure (Thanks, Rock Paper Shotgun). Or at least until the ban (or DMCA) hammers potentially come down, anyway.
