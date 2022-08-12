Watch: Major League Baseball fans running wild on the field, mocking the lethargy-filled security guards

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw seven innings of four-hit ball and the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Monday night. Although the Padres made Alcantara throw 76 pitches through the first four, the All-Star right-hander notched his 17th outing of at last seven innings. Alcantara (11-5) walked two and struck out seven on 108 pitches. “It’s always frustrating, you want to get out of innings with seven or 10 pitches,” Alcantara said. “They were aggressive with me tonight and I was competing, throwing my best stuff.” Miguel Rojas and Jacob Stallings had three hits apiece and rookie JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins, who snapped a four-game skid.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO