Watch: Major League Baseball fans running wild on the field, mocking the lethargy-filled security guards

Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
Alcantara dominant, shuts down Padres in Marlins' 3-0 win
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw seven innings of four-hit ball and the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Monday night. Although the Padres made Alcantara throw 76 pitches through the first four, the All-Star right-hander notched his 17th outing of at last seven innings. Alcantara (11-5) walked two and struck out seven on 108 pitches. “It’s always frustrating, you want to get out of innings with seven or 10 pitches,” Alcantara said. “They were aggressive with me tonight and I was competing, throwing my best stuff.” Miguel Rojas and Jacob Stallings had three hits apiece and rookie JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins, who snapped a four-game skid.
Peoria Little League team's championship hopes end in California
SAN BERNARDINO, CA — The Sidewinder Little League team didn’t win the Little League West Regional Baseball Tournament. They won’t be going to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Honolulu Little League earned the title and the trip, defeating Peoria-based Sidewinder Friday night by...
Yankees shut out in consecutive games for first time since 2016
NEW YORK -- The slumping New York Yankees were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since 2016, losing to Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday night.Coming off a 3-0 defeat Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox, New York failed to provide any run support for ace Gerrit Cole, whose only run allowed followed a misplay in center field by Aaron Hicks.The AL East leaders were blanked for the fourth time in nine games and dropped to 8-16 since the All-Star break after a 64-28 start.Yarbrough (1-7) pitched four innings as a bulk...
Joe Neuheisel, son of former college football coach Rick Neuheisel, wins Arizona Amateur Championship
Joe Neuheisel is making a name for himself. The son of Rick Neuheisel, who was the head coach of the college football programs at Colorado, Washington and UCLA, won the 98th Arizona Amateur Championship with a 2-and-1 victory over Camden Braidech at Desert Mountain Club’s Outlaw Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday.
Eastern Progress
Hansen's Sunday Notebook: 'Roz' highlights new Pima County Sports Hall of Fame class
The Star's longtime columnist on hall of famer Jim Rosborough, an ex-Cat's impressive push to the big leagues, and the identity of Tucson's own "Moonlight" Graham. Impressive, engaging Jim Rosborough deserving of Pima County Sports Hall of Fame nod. Lute Olson was on vacation in Europe in the summer 1989...
Suspect accused of shooting a coach during a Dallas-area youth football game turns himself in
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas turned himself in Monday, police said.
