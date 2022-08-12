ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Joony’s “I’m In Love” is a gorgeous and funky ballad

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Joony is from Silver Spring, Maryland, but there’s a shapelessness to his music that makes it feel like he could be from anywhere. On one song he’ll hit the DMV flow and punch in designer flexes with fellow DMV rapper Lil Gray. On another, thick and syrupy R&B basslines hollow out deep grooves as he sings about his regrets in a past relationship, or he could even be rapping over the skittering breaks of “Drifting in Tokyo.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Alvvays Share New Song “Easy on Your Own?”: Listen

Alvvays have released another new single from their upcoming album Blue Rev. “Easy on Your Own?” follows the album’s first single, “Pharmacist.” Take a listen below. Blue Rev is out October 7. The band’s third studio album comes five years after 2017’s Antisocialites and eight years after a self-titled debut. Alvvays recorded Blue Rev with Shawn Everett, and the record includes new members, drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell. In October, the group will head out on tour.
MUSIC
The FADER

The Isley Brothers and Beyoncé collaborate on “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”

Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers have shared a new song they recorded together. “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” is an updated version of the Isley's song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2)" as featured on their 1975 album The Heat Is On. A new Isley Brothers album is due next month. Check out the Beyoncé collab below.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Duets With Ronald Isley in Reimagining of ‘Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2’

Beyoncé and Ronald Isley have teamed up for a duet, giving a new spin to the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The new version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers’ upcoming album, which is scheduled for release later this year. The original track — composed by Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley and Chris Jasper — appeared on 1975’s The Heat Is On, which hit Number One on Billboard‘s Pop Albums and Black Albums charts. On their “Make Me Say It Again Girl” rendition, Beyoncé and Isley trade...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mereba
HollywoodLife

Zayn Malik Sings One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ A Cappella Style In New Video

Zayn Malik, 29 , brought on a truly nostalgic moment on Aug. 15. The talented singer shared a black and white video of himself sitting and singing an a capella snippet of the 2014 One Direction song “Night Changes” and his fans were absolutely thrilled over it. His arm tattoos were on full display as he wore overalls and had his long hair pulled back with a bandana while crooning the tune with deep and strong vocals.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: The Soft Moon and Alli Logout unleash the guilt

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Luis Vasquez (The Soft Moon) has been plumbing the depths of his psyche for raw materials and spilling them out over pummeling darkwave instrumentals for over a decade now. Back in June, he announced his sixth solo studio album, Exister, and shared its lead single, “Him,” featuring fish narc. Due out September 23 on Sacred Bones, it’s a document of personal trauma via generational deceit, a premise Vasquez revealed with the release of the project’s second single, “Become the Lies,” late last month.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Beyoncé Continues Her "Renaissance" Era With "I'm That Girl" Video

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" era continues! On Friday, the 40-year-old icon dropped a teaser for the upcoming music video for "I'm That Girl," reminding her fans of her main character energy. In the short clip, Beyoncé is shown cooking up a meal in a metallic armor bodysuit. Visuals then cut to the singer having the time of her life at a club.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Daphni bounces along in video for new single “Mania”

The music of Dan Snaith doesn't stick to one mood. A standout function in the electronic producer's discography, though, whether as Caribou or Daphni, is how it retains its sense of sincere playfulness as it commands your body to the dancefloor. "Mania," his latest Daphni single, goes all in with...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Blk#Burner#Blk Odyssy
American Songwriter

Review: Nearly 30 Years on, Collective Soul Keeps ‘Vibrating’

There aren’t many acts as persistent, and consistent, as Georgia’s Collective Soul. The Ed Roland-led collective has been releasing worthy work, intermittently but steadily, since its 1994 debut. That’s despite an evolving lineup that finds only Ed, guitarist brother Dean and bassist Will Turpin still standing on this, their 11th studio set. Undeterred after leaving, or being dismissed from, Atlantic Records after Blender (2000), they bounced around to some indies, finally releasing music on their own, oddly named Fuzze-Flex label.
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch Lizzo’s new “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” video

It’s been nearly five years since Lizzo released “Truth Hurts” and three years since it exploded from TikTok to the charts, giving the Detroit-born diva her first number one hit. That track arrived alongside a video in which Lizzo prepares for her wedding, gets married, and celebrates. And today, she’s returned to that narrative for a visual treatment of her Special single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Listen to Vic Spencer and Small Professor’s “Pitfall Music” [ft. Flee Lord and DJ Revolution]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Vic Spencer’s releases often feel like detritus from a bygone era, marked by intense dedication to lyrical ingenuity and the use of dusty samples ripped from record bins. His latest release with Philly producer Small Professor is no different: “Pitfall Music” could have soundtracked a winter subway ride in 1997. The tone is set by Flee Lord’s grimy snarls (“When we pull up to your city/all your shooters come and greet us”) and DJ Revolution’s ghostly threats over vinyl scratches on the chorus (“Stepping to me would be a fatal mistake”). Meanwhile, Vic Spencer spits lines that are like a jab to the nose. “I feel for every heartfelt nigga that is stuck with you,” he raps, over a knocking drum beat. Pray for the subject of these veterans’ ire.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
soultracks.com

The Temptations' "Papa Was A Rolling Stone" gets jarring new remix

(August 12, 2022) Over the past month or so, a string of classic songs by The Temptations have been the subject of eclectic remixes by producers and engineers from around the world, with both delightful and eyebrow-raising results. This week is the latest and perhaps most jarring of the mixes....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy