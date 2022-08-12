Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Vic Spencer’s releases often feel like detritus from a bygone era, marked by intense dedication to lyrical ingenuity and the use of dusty samples ripped from record bins. His latest release with Philly producer Small Professor is no different: “Pitfall Music” could have soundtracked a winter subway ride in 1997. The tone is set by Flee Lord’s grimy snarls (“When we pull up to your city/all your shooters come and greet us”) and DJ Revolution’s ghostly threats over vinyl scratches on the chorus (“Stepping to me would be a fatal mistake”). Meanwhile, Vic Spencer spits lines that are like a jab to the nose. “I feel for every heartfelt nigga that is stuck with you,” he raps, over a knocking drum beat. Pray for the subject of these veterans’ ire.

