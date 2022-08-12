Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
The FADER
Song You Need: Joony’s “I’m In Love” is a gorgeous and funky ballad
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Joony is from Silver Spring, Maryland, but there’s a shapelessness to his music that makes it feel like he could be from anywhere. On one song he’ll hit the DMV flow and punch in designer flexes with fellow DMV rapper Lil Gray. On another, thick and syrupy R&B basslines hollow out deep grooves as he sings about his regrets in a past relationship, or he could even be rapping over the skittering breaks of “Drifting in Tokyo.”
Alvvays Share New Song “Easy on Your Own?”: Listen
Alvvays have released another new single from their upcoming album Blue Rev. “Easy on Your Own?” follows the album’s first single, “Pharmacist.” Take a listen below. Blue Rev is out October 7. The band’s third studio album comes five years after 2017’s Antisocialites and eight years after a self-titled debut. Alvvays recorded Blue Rev with Shawn Everett, and the record includes new members, drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell. In October, the group will head out on tour.
The FADER
The Isley Brothers and Beyoncé collaborate on “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”
Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers have shared a new song they recorded together. “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” is an updated version of the Isley's song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2)" as featured on their 1975 album The Heat Is On. A new Isley Brothers album is due next month. Check out the Beyoncé collab below.
Beyoncé Duets With Ronald Isley in Reimagining of ‘Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2’
Beyoncé and Ronald Isley have teamed up for a duet, giving a new spin to the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The new version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers’ upcoming album, which is scheduled for release later this year. The original track — composed by Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley and Chris Jasper — appeared on 1975’s The Heat Is On, which hit Number One on Billboard‘s Pop Albums and Black Albums charts. On their “Make Me Say It Again Girl” rendition, Beyoncé and Isley trade...
Brian Wilson Wrote 1 Beach Boys Song While Playing Piano in a Sandbox
Brian Wilson has personal favorite Beach Boys songs, including one that he wrote while in a sandbox. Here's what this songwriter said about 'Surf's Up.'
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Zayn Malik Sings One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ A Cappella Style In New Video
Zayn Malik, 29 , brought on a truly nostalgic moment on Aug. 15. The talented singer shared a black and white video of himself sitting and singing an a capella snippet of the 2014 One Direction song “Night Changes” and his fans were absolutely thrilled over it. His arm tattoos were on full display as he wore overalls and had his long hair pulled back with a bandana while crooning the tune with deep and strong vocals.
The FADER
Song You Need: The Soft Moon and Alli Logout unleash the guilt
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Luis Vasquez (The Soft Moon) has been plumbing the depths of his psyche for raw materials and spilling them out over pummeling darkwave instrumentals for over a decade now. Back in June, he announced his sixth solo studio album, Exister, and shared its lead single, “Him,” featuring fish narc. Due out September 23 on Sacred Bones, it’s a document of personal trauma via generational deceit, a premise Vasquez revealed with the release of the project’s second single, “Become the Lies,” late last month.
PopSugar
Beyoncé Continues Her "Renaissance" Era With "I'm That Girl" Video
Beyoncé's "Renaissance" era continues! On Friday, the 40-year-old icon dropped a teaser for the upcoming music video for "I'm That Girl," reminding her fans of her main character energy. In the short clip, Beyoncé is shown cooking up a meal in a metallic armor bodysuit. Visuals then cut to the singer having the time of her life at a club.
The FADER
Daphni bounces along in video for new single “Mania”
The music of Dan Snaith doesn't stick to one mood. A standout function in the electronic producer's discography, though, whether as Caribou or Daphni, is how it retains its sense of sincere playfulness as it commands your body to the dancefloor. "Mania," his latest Daphni single, goes all in with...
HipHopDX.com
The LOX Drop Lyrical Bombs Over Public Enemy Classic For New Track ‘Terminator LOX’
The LOX have flipped a Public Enemy classic into a new song titled “Terminator LOX” — check it out below. On Friday (August 12), Jadakiss, Sheek Louch and Styles P reworked Public Enemy’s “Terminator X To The Edge Of Panic,” dropping lyrical bombs over the track’s driving instrumental.
Review: Nearly 30 Years on, Collective Soul Keeps ‘Vibrating’
There aren’t many acts as persistent, and consistent, as Georgia’s Collective Soul. The Ed Roland-led collective has been releasing worthy work, intermittently but steadily, since its 1994 debut. That’s despite an evolving lineup that finds only Ed, guitarist brother Dean and bassist Will Turpin still standing on this, their 11th studio set. Undeterred after leaving, or being dismissed from, Atlantic Records after Blender (2000), they bounced around to some indies, finally releasing music on their own, oddly named Fuzze-Flex label.
The FADER
Watch Lizzo’s new “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” video
It’s been nearly five years since Lizzo released “Truth Hurts” and three years since it exploded from TikTok to the charts, giving the Detroit-born diva her first number one hit. That track arrived alongside a video in which Lizzo prepares for her wedding, gets married, and celebrates. And today, she’s returned to that narrative for a visual treatment of her Special single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”
Listen to Vic Spencer and Small Professor’s “Pitfall Music” [ft. Flee Lord and DJ Revolution]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Vic Spencer’s releases often feel like detritus from a bygone era, marked by intense dedication to lyrical ingenuity and the use of dusty samples ripped from record bins. His latest release with Philly producer Small Professor is no different: “Pitfall Music” could have soundtracked a winter subway ride in 1997. The tone is set by Flee Lord’s grimy snarls (“When we pull up to your city/all your shooters come and greet us”) and DJ Revolution’s ghostly threats over vinyl scratches on the chorus (“Stepping to me would be a fatal mistake”). Meanwhile, Vic Spencer spits lines that are like a jab to the nose. “I feel for every heartfelt nigga that is stuck with you,” he raps, over a knocking drum beat. Pray for the subject of these veterans’ ire.
700 Bliss Announce Tour Dates, Share New “Nothing to Declare” Video: Watch
700 Bliss—the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram—have released the music video for the Nothing to Declare title track. The visual was directed by Richard R Ross. Watch below. 700 Bliss will play a handful of concerts this summer and autumn. Find the duo’s schedule—featuring shows in August and October—below.
A Breakdown of Benny Blanco’s ‘Bad Decisions (feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg)’ Music Video
In Benny Blanco's music video for 'Bad Decisions (feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg),' Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook technically don't appear in it even though they are featured on the song.
Corey Hales Wants To ‘Cool It Down’ In New Music Video
Up and coming Boston artist Corey Hales delivers a visual to accompany his silky smooth track that was released earlier this year.
soultracks.com
The Temptations' "Papa Was A Rolling Stone" gets jarring new remix
(August 12, 2022) Over the past month or so, a string of classic songs by The Temptations have been the subject of eclectic remixes by producers and engineers from around the world, with both delightful and eyebrow-raising results. This week is the latest and perhaps most jarring of the mixes....
