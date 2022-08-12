On Monday, the 0.6215-0.6210 support zone helps the NZD/USD currency pair make up most of the ground it lost on Friday. The NZD/USD pair gets a boost from the fact that the US dollar has trouble building on its post-NFP rally and will get more supply on Monday. The yields on US Treasury bonds are going down, which is bad news for the dollar bulls.

CURRENCIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO