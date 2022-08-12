Read full article on original website
Gold Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the current 4-week highs of about $1,795 to trade at about $1,766. The price of the yellow metal now appears to have found a strong support zone around $1,770, which sparked a later rebound on Friday. The gold price also seems to...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Session Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back off session highs of about 1.2984 to trade at about 1.2932. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However,...
EURJPY Bearish Trend Correction Levels
EURJPY has formed lower highs connected by a descending trend line since late July. Price looks ready for another test of the falling resistance area soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be waiting to join in. Price is currently testing the 50% level near the 138.00 major psychological mark but could still pull up to the 61.8% Fib closer to the trend line and 139.00 mark.
Bitcoin Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below $23k
The bitcoin price on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about $23,470 to trade at about $22,927. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to oscillate within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The bitcoin price has now fallen to trade below the 10-hour...
USD/CAD Falls on Cool Breeze In Sizzling Inflationary Environment
The US dollar is weakening toward the end of the trading week, as sizzling inflation shows signs of cooling off and expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot on its tightening efforts. The greenback plummeted following the July consumer price index (CPI) report. But will it maintain its downward descent?
NZD/USD Climbs Near Daily High, Reaching Mid-0.6200s Amid Weak USD
On Monday, the 0.6215-0.6210 support zone helps the NZD/USD currency pair make up most of the ground it lost on Friday. The NZD/USD pair gets a boost from the fact that the US dollar has trouble building on its post-NFP rally and will get more supply on Monday. The yields on US Treasury bonds are going down, which is bad news for the dollar bulls.
EUR/USD Loses Momentum, Falls to Three-Day Lows Close to 1.0200
At the start of the week, the selling pressure on the euro pushes the EUR/USD currency pair to a three-day low around 1.0200. Monday is the second day in a row that the EUR/USD pair has lost ground. The dollar is regaining ground lost in a risk-off environment, and German yields are losing momentum.
USD/CAD Uptrend Reversal Pullback
USDCAD recently broke through a short-term descending trend line to indicate that a reversal is underway. However, the pair hit a ceiling at 1.2985 and is in the middle of a correction. Applying the Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be hoping to join in at a better...
USD/CAD Climbs on Weakness in Stocks; Investors Brace for July Inflation Data
The US dollar strengthened against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday during a choppy session in the broader financial markets. Investors poured into the greenback ahead of much-anticipated inflation report on Wednesday, which sent stocks lower. Traders also digested fresh economic data. The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index in the US tumbled...
EUR/USD Rises to 1.0250 Before US CPI Report
During Wednesday’s European trading hours, the EUR/USD currency pair went up to 1.0250. Before the much-anticipated US inflation report, no one wants to buy the dollar, which boosts the pair. Since the beginning of the week, traders have been sitting on the sidelines as they wait for the latest...
EUR/USD Near-Term Bullish Pullback Levels
EURUSD busted above the short-term ceiling around the 1.0250 minor psychological mark and reached a high of 1.0370 before retreating. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting to hop in the climb. The 38.2% level seems to be holding as support around the 1.0282 mark, but...
GBP/JPY’s Slumps to 160.50 Amid Japanese Industrial Production
For the fourth day in a row, the GBP/USD currency pair bears stayed in control at around 160.52. After Japan’s industrial production numbers, the British pound (GBP) fell against the Japanese yen (JPY). The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry released updates on Japan’s latest industrial production. In June,...
Bullish Options Market Signs Push AUD/USD Near 0.7000
During the mid-Asian session on Monday, the AUD/USD currency pair got more bids and hit a new intraday high at 0.6981. Even though the Fed is expected to raise rates and there is tension between China and the US, the Aussie pair may have benefited from options market confidence. Positive...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | August 11, 2022
EUR/JPY printed a bearish engulfing pattern near the 137.40 resistance level. The pair might come under bearish pressure to retest the 134.50 – 135.00 area. If the pair continue trading lower then traders will observe the pair reactions near the area. Bullish reactions from the area might turn into a new bullish leg.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
Major Crypto Exchanges Lose Traffic While Bybit And FTX Surge
The present crypto winter has led to disinterest in centralized crypto exchanges (CEX). However, some major crypto platforms are seeing a surge in their web traffic. FTX recorded a 123% increase in its web traffic year-over-year (YoY), while exchanges like Binance and Coinbase saw a 40% and 46% decline in traffic, respectively. This information was shared by the website analytics platform Similarweb.
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
GBP/USD Rises Beyond 1.2100 Amid a Weaker USD
GBP/USD gets more buying on Tuesday and goes above 1.2100 during the European session. The US dollar goes down for a second day, which helps the GBP/USD pair. The market’s initial reaction to Friday’s great US jobs reports for the month quickly fades, which hurts the safe-haven greenback.
USD/JPY Pulls Back After Finding Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off 133.859 to trade at about 133.479 after finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now moved to trade just below...
EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
