Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
TODAY.com
Tiffany Haddish used her entire 'Girls Trip' check to pay off house
Tiffany Haddish revealed in a recent interview that she used the entirety of her "Girls Trip" check to finish paying off her house, noting she still suffers from "broke PTSD." The actor told Cosmopolitan in her cover story that people told her to spend the money in other ways, but she "was always afraid of being homeless again."
Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr. and More Stars Reveal What They Took From Set
Over the years, many actors have not shied away from admitting to taking something from their respective film and television sets. Take Ryan Reynolds, for example. Following a long wait to nab his dream part as Deadpool, he made sure to grab a tangible memory — his suit — after production on the 2016 movie […]
Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser
The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
NME
Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will qualify for Oscar nominations in 2023
Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will be eligible for a trophy at the 2023 Academy Awards, it has been reported. Both artists will qualify for nominations in the Best Live Action Short category, thanks to the fact that extended music videos for both of their songs – the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers’ cut ‘We Cry Together’ – were screened theatrically.
wegotthiscovered.com
The outlandish first-time meeting of two action icons goes off the reservation on streaming
As two of the most popular, beloved, and iconic action stars in history that had never crossed paths in an onscreen capacity, most people would have pegged The Expendables franchise as the place for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan to come face-to-face for the first time. Instead, it happened in bizarre Chinese fantasy blockbuster Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask.
People
Beyoncé Teases Wild 'Renaissance' Visual Album Looks with Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Montage
Beyoncé is getting subliminal with her Renaissance rollout. The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 40, gave fans a very quick glimpse of several eccentric music video looks for her seventh studio album in a teaser she shared Friday for her upcoming "I'm That Girl" video. In the teaser, she dons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
''Thor' 's' Chris Hemsworth Pokes Fun at His 'Superhero Choices' in Throwback Photo of Himself as a Child
It turned out Chris Hemsworth wasn't always a fan of Thor!. In honor of his 39th birthday on Friday, the Australian superstar took a trip down memory lane by posting a throwback photo of himself as a child wearing a Batman costume, flashing a sweet smile on his face. "My...
SheKnows
Halle Berry’s Complete Dating History, From David Justice to Van Hunt
When you’re as big a star as Halle Berry, your personal life is bound to make headlines. The beloved actress, filmmaker, and producer’s rise to superstardom has had its share of ups and downs, and Berry’s personal life hasn’t been immune to them either. The Monster’s Ball Oscar-winner’s love life has made headlines in the past, and now, we’re giving you a rundown of the men Berry has dated and been married to with a comprehensive timeline.
In Style
Natalia Dyer's Late-Night Look Combined Bike Shorts and a Blazer
Forget business casual (and all the different ways celebrities like to play with that vibe), because Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer combined CEO-style tailoring with a dash of athletic stealth. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which featured special co-host Megan Thee Stallion (who was there to celebrate the drop of her new album, Traumatize), Dyer wore a boxy, strong-shouldered herringbone suit jacket with a coordinating skirt — but underneath, she let a pair of very Sporty Spice-approved bike shorts peek out, giving the formal look a touch of athletic edge.
wegotthiscovered.com
Liam Neeson defenders throat-punch accusations that he’s not a good actor
There’s an entire generation of film fans out there who know Liam Neeson best from his lenghty stint as cinema’s foremost grizzled badass with a penchant for leather jackets and throat-punching. That’s completely understandable when running and gunning has been his bread and butter for the better part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Bruce Willis plays hopeful note during harmonica 'jam session' amid health battle
Bruce Willis is leaning on his love of music following his aphasia diagnosis. The actor showed off his harmonica skills as part of a "jam session" with his friend Derek Richard Thomas, who sang a song while playing the guitar. The Die Hard star's wife Emma Heming Willis shared a...
Comments / 0