Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Tiffany Haddish used her entire 'Girls Trip' check to pay off house

Tiffany Haddish revealed in a recent interview that she used the entirety of her "Girls Trip" check to finish paying off her house, noting she still suffers from "broke PTSD." The actor told Cosmopolitan in her cover story that people told her to spend the money in other ways, but she "was always afraid of being homeless again."
Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser

The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will qualify for Oscar nominations in 2023

Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will be eligible for a trophy at the 2023 Academy Awards, it has been reported. Both artists will qualify for nominations in the Best Live Action Short category, thanks to the fact that extended music videos for both of their songs – the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers’ cut ‘We Cry Together’ – were screened theatrically.
The outlandish first-time meeting of two action icons goes off the reservation on streaming

As two of the most popular, beloved, and iconic action stars in history that had never crossed paths in an onscreen capacity, most people would have pegged The Expendables franchise as the place for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan to come face-to-face for the first time. Instead, it happened in bizarre Chinese fantasy blockbuster Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask.
Halle Berry’s Complete Dating History, From David Justice to Van Hunt

When you’re as big a star as Halle Berry, your personal life is bound to make headlines. The beloved actress, filmmaker, and producer’s rise to superstardom has had its share of ups and downs, and Berry’s personal life hasn’t been immune to them either. The Monster’s Ball Oscar-winner’s love life has made headlines in the past, and now, we’re giving you a rundown of the men Berry has dated and been married to with a comprehensive timeline.
Natalia Dyer's Late-Night Look Combined Bike Shorts and a Blazer

Forget business casual (and all the different ways celebrities like to play with that vibe), because Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer combined CEO-style tailoring with a dash of athletic stealth. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which featured special co-host Megan Thee Stallion (who was there to celebrate the drop of her new album, Traumatize), Dyer wore a boxy, strong-shouldered herringbone suit jacket with a coordinating skirt — but underneath, she let a pair of very Sporty Spice-approved bike shorts peek out, giving the formal look a touch of athletic edge.
Liam Neeson defenders throat-punch accusations that he’s not a good actor

There’s an entire generation of film fans out there who know Liam Neeson best from his lenghty stint as cinema’s foremost grizzled badass with a penchant for leather jackets and throat-punching. That’s completely understandable when running and gunning has been his bread and butter for the better part...
